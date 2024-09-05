A $524 Billion Opportunity

(MENAFN- 3BL) Nearly three billion people have never used the internet, most of whom are women and girls. This, in turn, leaves them shut out from the social and economic benefits of connectivity. In this session, hosted by the Concordia and CARE , speakers from GSMA, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth , and CARE, share insights into how the private sector and partnerships can play a critical role in advancing progress to improving digital access for marginalized communities.

More information on the Women in the Digital Fund (WiDEF) - a joint effort between USAID and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate progress on closing the gender digital divide - can be found at widef . Applications are currently open for the next round of technical assistance in scaling private sector solutions to tackle the gender digital divide.

Watch the full session here .