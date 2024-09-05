Amalfi Jets Launches 'Cheat On Your Jet Card' Campaign For September

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amalfi One Jet Card

The cockpit onboard a recent Amalfi Flight to Las Vegas

Amalfi Jets offers a $1 deposit for new members of its Amalfi One Jet Card in September, targeting current jet card holders.

- Brian Francis, President of Sales

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amalfi Jets , Inc., a premier global private jet charter and jet card provider, is excited to announce a limited-time promotion for the Amalfi One Jet Card Membership. For the entire month of September, new members can secure their membership with an opening deposit of just $1 when you present proof of an existing jet card membership, previous jet card membership, private jet membership, on-demand charter program, or fractional ownership with another provider.

Typically, the minimum deposit for the Amalfi One Jet Card is USD 100,000. However, in a strategic move to attract current jet card holders, Amalfi Jets has introduced the 'Cheat on Your Jet Card' campaign, reducing the initial deposit to a mere USD 1. This bold initiative is designed to encourage jet card users to transfer their funds to Amalfi Jets without waiting for their current jet card balances to deplete.

The Amalfi One Jet Card stands out in the industry, offering unparalleled benefits such as access to a 33-country primary service area, the lowest hourly rates across all jet categories, and dynamic pricing that can save clients 25-40% on every flight, according to Amalfi's Jet Card Analysis earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to extend this exclusive offer, allowing potential clients to experience the unmatched benefits of the Amalfi One Jet Card," said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. "This September, we're offering the lowest minimum deposit in the industry, making it easier than ever for new members to discover why Amalfi is the superior choice for private jet travel."

With this innovative promotion, Amalfi Jets is well-positioned to capture the demand of the upcoming holiday travel season, further solidifying its leadership in the market. The Amalfi One Jet Card offers a significant advantage: funds never expire, providing members with complete flexibility to use their deposits on their schedule.

"We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience for our clients," added Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets. "This promotion simplifies the transition to flying with Amalfi, allowing new members to maximize their travel budgets and enjoy the seamless and quality experience we're known for."

This promotion follows the launch of the Amalfi One Jet Card as the company continues to expand its client base, offering competitive pricing and top-tier customer service.

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider.

With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets' clients enjoy the

convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge

team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to redeem this offer, mention the 'Cheat on Your Jet Card' campaign when you contact us or reach out to Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets via email at ... or by phone at +1 (805) 728-5393.

