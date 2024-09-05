BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For August 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For August 2024 CLICHY – 05 SEP 2024 In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for August 2024:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 05/08/2024 2,459 56.4552 138,823.34 06/08/2024 2,741 57.3061 157,076.02 07/08/2024 6,000 57.7000 346,200.00 08/08/2024 921 57.9151 53,339.81 09/08/2024 14,443 58.3000 842,026.90 09/08/2024 5,223 57.9850 302,855.66 12/08/2024 36,083 58.0000 2,092,814.00 12/08/2024 5,500 56.8000 312,400.00 28/08/2024 4,752 60.3804 286,927.66 29/08/2024 754 60.4755 45,598.53 30/08/2024 1,955 60.9918 119,238.97 TOTAL 80,831 58.1126 4,697,300.88

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC KidsTM, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .

Contacts

Investor Relations team

...







Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 1 45 19 55 28

... Apolline Celeyron

Senior Communications Manager

+33 1 45 19 56 09

...



Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

...

2024 Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

3 rd Quarter and 9 Months 2024 Results October 23, 2024 (post market close) Full Year 2024 Results February 18, 2025 (post market close)

Attachment

BIC_Trading in own shares_AUG24