Introducing Cleargov's New & Improved Digital Budget Book

- Bryan Burdick, President of ClearGovMAYNARD, MA, USA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ClearGov, the leading budgeting and planning solutions provider for local and schools, is excited to announce the launch of its new and improved Digital Budget Book platform. The new version is now available on ClearDocs, the company's leading-edge document publishing platform. This latest launch brings significant improvements that offer users a more efficient and powerful experience.Digital Budget Book is an integral part of ClearGov's mission to streamline budget management for local governments and schools. With an upgraded user interface and enhanced functionality, ClearGov continues to empower public sector organizations to transform the way they create, manage, and share their budget books.Key feature enhancements include:-- Refreshed User Interface: Navigate with ease with a revamped user interface that features refreshed page elements and graphics to improve the user experience for budget book editors and public viewers.-- Improved Embedded Spreadsheet Capabilities: Users can import a spreadsheet or copy and paste it directly into their budget book. Styles and formulas can be maintained, and they can work with the spreadsheet right within their document.-- Improved Page Layout Options And Settings: Many more options are available to add cover pages and other new pages to the budget book, and to customize pages with different content blocks that create unique presentation and style. Users can also change the layout across many similar pages with one setting change, and easily resize components on the page, to ensure charts and images are displaying at the right size.-- New Financial Page Types Available: Creating new financial pages is easier than ever, and features more options. With a few clicks, a user can add different types of financial pages to their budget book based on the structure of their chart of accounts.-- Award Checklists For ASBO & GFOA: Create an award-winning budget book using a template based on best practices for the ASBO budget award or GFOA budget award. Budget books are automatically generated with a table of contents that mirrors the best practices and key sections of the award criteria.-- Improved Collaboration: Users can now assign collaborators to any page of the budget book and control their access. New text editing enhancements improve collaboration by enabling multiple users to work on the same page at the same time and allow them to add inline comments to content to streamline communication. Users can also save revisions of the content to restore previous versions quickly if needed.-- Document Workflow: Users can change pages from“in progress” to“draft complete” to“finalized” to streamline collaboration with other document editors and reviewers.-- Enhanced Dynamic Figures: Adding dynamic figures is now more flexible and intuitive. Users can easily add figures to their budget book with advanced options to select the data they're pulling from and display it in the text of their document.-- Enhanced Page Preview Functionality: Flexible preview options enable users to preview their Budget Book in all formats - website, mobile, and PDF - right from the document's editor view to quickly see how the page will look in different mediums.-- Improved Capital Project Control: For organizations that are also using ClearGov Capital Budgeting , the Digital Budget Book solution now features improved organization of projects, more condensed pages, and even produces a stand-alone CIP Book document.“ClearGov is committed to not only providing local governments and school districts with the tools they need to budget more efficiently but also more effectively share their budget with stakeholders and constituents. The enhancements to our Digital Budget Book solution are a direct result of feedback from our customers and reflect our dedication to continuous improvement. We're excited to roll out the new platform, and we look forward to hearing what our customers think,” said Bryan Burdick, President of ClearGov.To learn more about ClearGov's Digital Budget Book, visit .About ClearGov: ClearGov® is the leading planning and budgeting solutions provider for local governments and schools. ClearGov's budget cycle management solutions help local governments modernize and streamline their budgeting processes. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 1,100 agencies and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit .

