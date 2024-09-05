Gazelle Bikes Reveals Three New Mid-Drive Ebikes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pioneer in eBikes Offers Most Accessible and Affordable Models Yet

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Gazelle Bikes , a leading of electric bicycles, is proud to unveil the launch of three new models for fall: Medeo T9 City, Medeo T9 and Ultimate C8. Aiming to make ebikes enjoyable for everyone, from first-time riders to those seeking to expand their range, these models are more affordable and accessible than ever. Building on a 130-year legacy of producing durable, beautiful, and high-performing bikes, each new model is built at Gazelle's Netherlands factory and equipped with the safety and quality assurance of Bosch eBike Systems.

Gazelle

Continue Reading

Cutting-Edge Technology Meets Affordability

As the best-selling Gazelle models, the Medeo T9 City and Medeo T9 are the most affordable Bosch Smart System mid-drive bikes in North America, priced at $2,299 and $2,599, respectively. The newly reimagined Medeo ebikes were built based on extensive market research and customer interviews. With a desire to make these bikes better and more accessible to a larger audience of riders seeking a high-quality, entry-level, mid-motor electric bike, Gazelle's engineering team focused on four significant improvements:



True Step-Through Design: A re-engineered frame with improved stiffness and stability makes it easier to step on and off, especially in urban environments or for older riders

First-Ever Bike for Small Riders:

Debuting the first bike made for riders from 5 feet tall, the new extra small (size 40) size option makes riding accessible to those with a smaller stature

Smaller Wheels + Wider Tires:

All sizes now feature smaller 27.5" wheels and wider tires for better handling and steering, even on off-road terrains Improved Balance and Stability:

An on-tube battery placement lowers the center of gravity, enhancing balance and stability. This design also frees up space on the rear rack, allowing for a heavier-duty rack and a larger battery on the T9 model

Both Medeo bikes are ideal options for first-time ebike buyers featuring the cutting-edge Bosch technology of the Active Line and Active Line Plus Smart System platforms for an enhanced riding experience. The Medeo T9 City is available only in low-step, equipped with a 400 Wh on downtube battery, and is offered in two colors: Caramel Khaki Gloss and Thyme Green Gloss. The Medeo T9 is specced with the Active Line Plus motor with 50 Nm of torque and a 545 Wh battery on downtube.

The Medeo T9 low-step is available in Ink Blue Gloss and Champion Red Gloss, while the high-step is offered in Thunder Grey Gloss.

The Perfect Mix of Comfort and Sport

The award-winning Ultimate platform receives an update with the new Gazelle Ultimate C8, priced at $3,999. This model enhances the best-selling and beloved range of Gazelle Ultimate electric bikes by integrating the Active Line Plus version of the Bosch Smart System. Equipped with 50 Nm of torque and integrated with the Bosch Smart System, the Ultimate C8 provides a seamless and intuitive riding experience, greater power delivery, and offers an extended range of up to 90 miles in Eco mode to take on adventure with speed, power, and versatility. Thanks to the Nexus hub and the Gates belt drive, the bike requires very little maintenance. This bike is perfect for those seeking the feeling of freedom with a mix of comfort and sport and includes these updated features:



Added Smart System: Advanced connectivity, enhanced performance optimization and improved user experience through customizable ride modes. It also integrates seamlessly with your smartphone and provides real-time data and personalized support

Stronger and Stiffer Frame with Integrated Battery:

Features a 500 Wh integrated battery with a Purion 200 display

Heavy Duty MIK Rear Rack: Offering a seamless bag connectivity

Boosted Rider Safety:

Integrated 60 lux front, rear and side lighting Beautiful New Colors:

Champion Red Gloss and Pine Green Gloss

"We're thrilled to bring high-quality ebikes to the North American market at a price that makes them accessible to more riders," said Mark Danhof, General Manager for Gazelle North America. "With our latest models, consumers don't have to compromise on safety, reliability, or features. Our ebikes are designed to offer top-notch performance and convenience, ensuring every ride is enjoyable and worry-free."

Power Meets Function

Gazelle's entire range of electric bicycles features Bosch eBike Systems, compliant with UL 2840 standards. Powered by Bosch's new Active Line and Active Line Plus motors, the Smart System fully networks all bike components for a personalized riding experience. Key features include seamless smartphone connectivity via the eBike Flow app, enabling continuous updates, fitness tracking, GPS tracking, and compatibility with additional theft protection services for enhanced peace of mind.

The Medeo T9 City, Medeo T9 and Ultimate C8 will begin arriving this month and will be available for purchase via Gazelle's network of authorized dealers across the US and Canada. For more information, visit .

ABOUT GAZELLE BIKES: Gazelle's history is very much the history of the bicycle as a popular means of urban transportation. Their original Dutch style comfort bike won over the hearts of cyclists in the Netherlands over 130 years ago, where Gazelle still builts over 1,300 ebikes on a daily basis. Today, Gazelle's design legacy and ongoing technology enhancements have people all over the world falling in love again. Holding court at the forefront of innovation to make cycling more enjoyable and accessible, Gazelle is an integral part of Dutch, European and world cycling heritage, and its future. Staying in cadence with today's global innovation with their line of electric bikes, Gazelle has positioned themselves as the benchmark for urban mobility - traditionally and contemporarily. Learn more at .

GAZELLE MEDIA CONTACT:

Lately Collective

619-410-2929

[email protected

SOURCE Gazelle