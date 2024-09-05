Parliament Dismisses State Property Fund Chairman, Koval

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada voted for the resignation of Vitalii Koval, Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

This is according to MP from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak , Ukrinform reports.

He wrote on Telegram that 261 MPs supported the official's resignation.

Koval was appointed Chairman of the State Property Fund on November 21, 2023. Previously, from 2019, he headed the Rivne Regional State Administration.

On September 3, Koval submitted a resignation letter to the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 4, MPs failed to dismiss Koval, as parliamentarians insisted on his and other government officials' personal presence in the session hall for reporting.

Previously, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, as well as Minister of Strategic Industries, Minister of Justice and Minister of Environmental Protection.

