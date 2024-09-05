Parliament Dismisses State Property Fund Chairman, Koval
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada voted for the resignation of Vitalii Koval, Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.
This is according to MP from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak , Ukrinform reports.
He wrote on Telegram that 261 MPs supported the official's resignation.
Koval was appointed Chairman of the State Property Fund on November 21, 2023. Previously, from 2019, he headed the Rivne Regional State Administration.
On September 3, Koval submitted a resignation letter to the Verkhovna Rada.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 4, MPs failed to dismiss Koval, as parliamentarians insisted on his and other government officials' personal presence in the session hall for reporting.
Read also: Cabinet
and President
's Office reshuffle
: Servant
of the People faction agrees
on staff replacements
Previously, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, as well as Minister of Strategic Industries, Minister of Justice and Minister of Environmental Protection.
Koval submitted a resignation letter to the Verkhovna Rada on September 3.
MENAFN05092024000193011044ID1108640007
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.