عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Parliament Dismisses State Property Fund Chairman, Koval

Parliament Dismisses State Property Fund Chairman, Koval


9/5/2024 8:07:44 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada voted for the resignation of Vitalii Koval, Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

This is according to MP from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak , Ukrinform reports.

He wrote on Telegram that 261 MPs supported the official's resignation.

Koval was appointed Chairman of the State Property Fund on November 21, 2023. Previously, from 2019, he headed the Rivne Regional State Administration.

On September 3, Koval submitted a resignation letter to the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 4, MPs failed to dismiss Koval, as parliamentarians insisted on his and other government officials' personal presence in the session hall for reporting.

Read also: Cabinet and President 's Office reshuffle : Servant of the People faction agrees on staff replacements

Previously, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, as well as Minister of Strategic Industries, Minister of Justice and Minister of Environmental Protection.

Koval submitted a resignation letter to the Verkhovna Rada on September 3.

MENAFN05092024000193011044ID1108640007


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search