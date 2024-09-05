Great Pacific Gold Announces Focused Exploration Strategy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Pacific Corp. ("Great Pacific Gold,”“GPAC,” or the "Company") (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (Germany: V3H) is providing an update on its short-term exploration strategy. After a thorough review of its dominant land position in both Papua New Guinea (“PNG”) and Victoria, Australia, the Company has developed a short-term plan which is focused on developing gold-copper resources on its core projects.



Core Projects:



Kesar – located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG and contiguous with K92 Mining's mine tenements, Kesar is a greenfield exploration project with several high priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation of key K92 deposits such as Kora. Exploration work to date by GPAC at Kesar has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. A phase two sampling program in support of initial drilling has recently been completed, with results pending.

Arau – located in Eastern Highlands province of PNG, the Arau Project contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024. The Arau project includes the Elandora licence which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

Wild Dog – located in the East New Britain province of PNG, Wild Dog is a brownfield exploration project with a history of small-scale gold mining. The project contains numerous epithermal and porphyry hydrothermal-magmatic targets evidenced by previous exploration and operations. The Company completed a road refurbishment in August 2024 and access to the project has been established for baseline environmental and exploration work.

Lauriston – located in the state of Victoria, Australia, the Lauriston project is located on the southern extension of the Fosterville Goldfield Belt and is adjacent to Agnico Eagle's extensive Fosterville tenements and mine operations. Lauriston contains the Comet-Trojan target, a 4.5km long epizonal orogenic system. The discovery hole at Comet intersected 8m at 105 g/t gold and a follow-up drilling program was completed in Q3 2024. The Company is consolidating its information on the Lauriston project and expects to publish an NI 43-101 compliant technical report. Walhalla – located in the state of Victoria, Australia, the Walhalla project consists of over 1,400km2 of concessions including the numerous historical mining operations and the recently acquired Woods Point land package. The Company is consolidating its information on the Walhalla project and expects to publish an NI 43-101 compliant technical report. Walhalla contains a high-priority greenfield target called Pinnacles. Extensive soil geochemistry has highlighted a 400m x 1,100m gold mineralized aplitic dyke which contains disseminated sulphides and outcrops at surface. The Pinnacles target is fully permitted and ready for drilling.



“The Company has spent the last four years compiling an extensive portfolio of high-quality exploration assets” stated Greg McCunn, CEO of Great Pacific Gold.“After this period of acquisition, it is now time for the Company to focus on developing one or more of its core projects into a mineral resource. While focus will be on these five assets in the short-term, the recently acquired Tinga project also has the potential to create significant shareholder value longer term and is an important part of the Great Pacific Gold's future.”

The Company is undertaking a process of evaluating its non-core assets in Australia and will be looking to maximize value from these assets. As part of the process, the Company may consider asset sales, project spin outs and/or other such transactions.

