Natural Grocers® Invites Customers To Celebrate Organic Month, September 2024

Natural Grocers®, known as the nation's Organic Month Headquarters®, raises awareness towards Organic Month

with discounts on organic products, community education and fundraising efforts , and much more. Customers can save big and learn more about the organic food movement, while trying new organic recipes , products and produce samples throughout the month of September.

WHY ORGANIC?

Customers can learn more about Natural Grocers' Organic Month promotions by visiting

Natural Grocers celebrates Organic Month, offering customers extra shopping incentives with amazing savings and additional promotions, September 12-14.

"We've been advocates of organic agriculture long before it was officially regulated by the USDA," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers. "Our original produce department was 100% organic, even though that little green and white seal wasn't yet a reality. By choosing to prioritize organic products as a retailer, we positively impact the way food in our nation is grown and raised. We avoid carrying products made with problematic ingredients or grown with a reliance on synthetic pesticides, fertilizers and growth hormones. This is how our company can help everyone live in health and support a thriving regenerative environment.

"The current organic system is a work in progress, but it's the most transparent verification of food quality and agricultural practices that we have available. The USDA organic seal provides traceability and accountability that conventional food production lacks. Natural Grocers proudly offers organic products for many reasons – Organic Month is a chance to showcase these products and the beneficial practices behind them. We invite our communities to join us for Organic Month to celebrate and of course, save big on premium-quality organic products with our Always AffordableSM Pricing."

ORGANIC MONTH SAVINGS AT NATURAL GROCERS

September 6-28 , customers can enjoy special savings[i] on products that reflect Natural Grocers' dedication to organic practices such as:





All nine varieties of Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Wood Fired Pizzas, including three NEW gourmet flavors ; Organic Grilled Red Peppers, Red Onion and Feta Pizza; Organic Seasoned Champignon Mushroom and Tomato Pizza; and Organic Tomato and Pesto Sauce with Arugula Pizza ($7.99/13.2 oz each).

Bitchin' Sauce - Organic Spinach Artichoke blend ($3.99/8 oz).* Love the combo of spinach and artichoke? So do we! But have you tried it on a pizza? Try this Spinach Artichoke Pizza recipe , featuring Spinach Artichoke Bitchin' Sauce for a fun, easy dinner or your next game-day get-together.

Check out Steaz® Organic Antioxidant Brews ($1.59/16oz).

Painterland SistersTM Organic Skyr Yogurt ($1.85/5.3 oz). Kirks® Castile Head-to-Toe Cleaners ($8.99/32 oz).

*For every tub (any variety) of this scrumptious almond-based, vegan, gluten-free dip purchased at Natural Grocers through September 30, Bitchin' Sauce will donate $1 to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund.[ii]

Established in 2020, this nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization provides short-term financial assistance to Natural Grocers good4u®

Crew members or their immediate family members who have encountered economic hardship due to sickness, natural disasters, or other unforeseen circumstances.

SEPTEMBER 12-14: AMAZING SAVINGS & FREE SAMPLES

Natural Grocers offers customers extra shopping incentives with amazing savings and additional promotions, September 12-14. Customers are invited to enjoy in-store savings of up to 55% off the company's Always Affordable prices

on a variety of organic products, plus free samples.



September 12: The first 200 shoppers at each store will receive a free sample size packet (1.75 oz.) of Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Coffee. [iii] September 12-14: Customers will enjoy amazing savings of up to 55%, on select organic and natural products such as Crofters Organic® Select Organic Fruit Spreads, Death Wish® Organic Coffee, Muir GlenTM Select Organic Canned Tomatoes, Annie'sTM Select Organic Mac & Cheese Mixes, and more.[iv]

{N}POWER FAMILY PERKS

{N}power members will receive exclusive discounts, rewards benefits, and other members-only perks September 12-14:



Receive a $5 off reward with an in-store purchase of $69 or more in one transaction. [v]

Receive a free limited-edition Natural Grocers Organic Month reusable shopping bag with purchase.[vi]

Spend $75 or more and be entered to win 50% off all your produce purchases in October. [vii]

{N}power members can enjoy 10% off their entire alcohol purchase including non-alcoholic beer and wine at select Natural Grocers locations.[viii] Natural Grocers good4u® Meal Deals : {N}power members can celebrate Organic month with Mary's Organic Chicken for just $11.99 each! [ix] Feed up to 4 people with additional discounts on premium quality products and meal deals through September 30 .

Customers can become {N}power members/join Natural Grocers' free member rewards program by visiting .

NATURAL GROCERS & RODALE INSTITUTE

Natural Grocers is proud to announce a new partnership with Rodale Institute , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the regenerative organic agricultural movement through rigorous research, farmer training and education.

Throughout September, customers can join Natural Grocers in directly contributing to

Rodale Institute's Farmer Training programs

and supporting the next generation of regenerative organic farmers.

Natural Grocers aims to raise $100,000 by September 30 with the following in-store fundraising opportunities:



Natural Grocers will donate $1.00 to Rodale Institute for every limited-edition Organic Month reusable shopping bag sold (retail price $1.99).

For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold (retail price $2.99), Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Rodale Institute. Customers will have the opportunity to make contributions to Rodale Institute ($1, $5 or $10) upon checkout at any one of Natural Grocers' 169 store locations nationwide.

ORGANIC EDUCATION

"What is organic?" and "Why choose organic?" are two common questions consumers ask. Natural Grocers aims to answer these questions and more with its Organic Month educational efforts.





30 Reasons Why Organic is good4uSM : Here are some of Natural Grocers' favorite reasons to support organic products.

Things We Won't Carry and Why - In 1990 Natural Grocers created a dynamic list of the most problematic ingredients and an explanation as to why it will not carry them. The company's quality standards experts keep up on the latest research and meet regularly to review specific ingredients, resulting in on-going modifications to this list. Let's Taco 'Bout Organics! Join Natural Grocers Nutritional Health Coaches at select stores in this FREE class designed to help you discover fresh and exciting ways to take your next fiesta to a whole new level using 100% organic products and organic fillings and toppings.[x]

Customers can learn more about the retailer's Organic Month celebration by picking up the September edition (Vol. 86) of the good4uSM Health Hotline® at their local Natural Grocers store or visiting .



Follow Natural Grocers on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube for more on Organic Month, including recipes , tips, giveaways and discount reminders.

Click here for a complimentary press kit. For media inquiries and sample requests please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:

NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its

-including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew".

In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested

$15 million

in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew.

Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of

Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit

for more information and store locations.



