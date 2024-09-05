عربي


Míla Holding Hf. Announces Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2024


9/5/2024 6:24:13 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Míla Holding hf.
 Storhofdi 22-30,
110 Reykjavik,
Iceland

Míla Holding hf. announces Consolidated Condensed Interim financial Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024

Consolidated condensed interim financial statements, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of Míla Holding hf. were approved at a Board of Directors meeting on 3 September 2024.

The financial statements can be found on the Company's website:

For more information please contact:
Inga Helga Halldórudóttir
Compliance officer
Míla Holding hf.
...


MENAFN05092024004107003653ID1108639604


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

