Steady Growth In Brazilian E-Commerce Nets $34.7 Billion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil's sector demonstrated consistent growth, generating R$196.1 billion (approximately $34.7 billion) in revenue, a 4% increase from the previous year.



This growth builds significantly from R$39 billion ($6.9 billion) in 2016. São Paulo, Espírito Santo, and Minas Gerais accounted for 60% of these transactions.



Uallace Moreira, the Secretary of Industrial Development, Innovation, Commerce, and Services, discussed the sector's expansion.



"Our efforts are geared towards enhancing digital inclusion and promoting equitable income distribution," he stated, emphasizing the pivotal role of e-commerce in Brazil's economic strategy.



Data from the National E-commerce Observatory, based on electronic invoices from the Federal Revenue, revealed smartphones as the top sellers. Sales reached R$10.3 billion ($1.82 billion).







Books and printed materials followed with R$6.4 billion ($1.13 billion), televisions at R$5.3 billion ($0.94 billion), and refrigerators and freezers at R$5 billion ($0.88 billion). Tablets and dietary supplements also reported significant sales.



Product preferences varied by region. Minas Gerais favored footwear, while Espírito Santo preferred air conditioners.



Refrigerators and freezers were top sellers in Santa Catarina and Paraíba. In Goiás, automobiles led the market, while books were most popular in the Federal District.



The Southeast remained the powerhouse of Brazil's online sales, capturing 73.5% of the market. Analysis of purchase origins showed that 55.6% of transactions came from the Southeast.



In response to these trends, the MDIC and the Brazilian Industrial Development Agency (ABDI ) are launching E-commerce.



BR project, aimed at enhancing small businesses' online presence, particularly in regions where e-commerce is less prevalent.



With 62% of transactions occurring between states, this initiative seeks to expand the geographical diversity of Brazil's e-commerce network.

MENAFN05092024007421016031ID1108639573