Artificial Intelligence To Increase Efficiency In Dams
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Centre
In dams, both the building heights and the water level of the
dam after construction will be adjusted with artificial
intelligence and water will be used efficiently. Environmental
conditions, altitude, dam area, body height, temperature and
precipitation data will be analyzed by artificial intelligence
without creating any additional costs. Thus, water can be used much
more efficiently both in energy production and agricultural
irrigation.
The moment the soil is satisfied with water will cut off the
water
Studies are being carried out to make artificial intelligence
systems that will work in integration with the engineering studies
available in all dams. In this context, the amount of water used by
farmers for irrigation will be determined by artificial
intelligence. After the fields fed by the dams reach sufficient
saturation, artificial intelligence will be activated and prevent
extra irrigation. In this way, water waste will be prevented.
Thanks to dams, fields are irrigated while electricity is also
produced. In this context, the transmission of water in dams to
turbines that produce electricity in the most efficient way will be
carried out with artificial intelligence.
