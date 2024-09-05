Artificial Intelligence To Increase Efficiency In Dams

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

In dams, both the building heights and the water level of the dam after will be adjusted with artificial intelligence and water will be used efficiently. Environmental conditions, altitude, dam area, body height, temperature and precipitation data will be analyzed by artificial intelligence without creating any additional costs. Thus, water can be used much more efficiently both in production and agricultural irrigation.

The moment the soil is satisfied with water will cut off the water

Studies are being carried out to make artificial intelligence systems that will work in integration with the engineering studies available in all dams. In this context, the amount of water used by farmers for irrigation will be determined by artificial intelligence. After the fields fed by the dams reach sufficient saturation, artificial intelligence will be activated and prevent extra irrigation. In this way, water waste will be prevented.

Thanks to dams, fields are irrigated while electricity is also produced. In this context, the transmission of water in dams to turbines that produce electricity in the most efficient way will be carried out with artificial intelligence.