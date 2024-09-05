Qatar Takes Part In Conference On Services To Persons With Disabilities In Armenia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Yerevan: A Qatari delegation representing the of Social Development and Family and the Qatar Social Work Foundation participated in an international in Armenia on the exchange of expertise in services provided and available for persons with disabilities.

The conference was held in conjunction with the an international festival for persons with disabilities under the patronage of H E Anna Hakobyan, the spouse of the Prime of Armenia.

The Qatari delegation included Executive Director of the Al Noor Center for the Blind Mishaal Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Shafallah Center Maryam Al Suwaidi, Acting CEO of Mada Center Amani Al Tamimi, Director of Therapeutic Services at Shafallah Center Dr. Mohammed Telfat, Director of the Communication and Media Office at Al Noor Center Shaheen Hamad Al Sulaiti, as well as Manal Ahmed Saeed and Moza Al Abduljabar from the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

The conference and festival aimed to raise awareness and celebrate the achievements of persons with disabilities, as well as to discuss issues concerning them and to exchange experiences between countries and institutions dedicated to empowering this group.