Future Of Video Technology To Be Showcased In UAE

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Milestone Systems is bringing its global flagship event, Milestone XPerience Days (MXD), back to the Middle East, highlighting the latest advancements in technology. The event will be held on September 9-10, 2024, at Mina A'Salam Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, featuring innovations aimed at enhancing both physical and security.

With 17 partners showcasing seamlessly integrated solutions powered by Milestone prodigies; the event is a curated opportunity for peers to connect over trends, innovations, and challenges. Resellers, distributors, architects & engineers (A&Es), and end customers are set to gain valuable insights from industry experts and thought leaders sharing perspectives on the future of video technology.

According to market research company Omdia, the global video management software (VMS) and Video-Surveillance-as-a-Service (VSaaS) market is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2028, driven by increasing concerns over public security and the integration of AI and IoT in urban environments. Milestone Systems, a leader in this space, continues to push the boundaries of video technology with a focus on scalability, operational efficiency, and security.

“Our goal is to strengthen our partnerships with our resellers, distributors, and technology partners to provide state of the art video technology to our end users,” said Louise Bou Rached, Sales Director, MENAT, Milestone systems.“This event is about showcasing the wide range of possibilities with video management software, video analytics, and cloud solutions as well as demonstrating how Milestone's expertise can enhance security and optimize operations.”

With dedicated R&D focussed on innovation, Milestone drives technological advancements to redefine perceptions of how possible with video technology. Its collaboration with industry tech leaders like Intel and Nvidia allows access to the latest AI developments, improving operational efficiency and security. The cloud-hosted Milestone prodigies have also been revamped for greater scalability to optimize allocations. All the products and technology partners will be present at the Milestone XPerience Days underscoring the commitment to leveraging video technology that drives efficiency and productivity across various industries.

Apart from the UAE, Milestone XPerience Days are held in multiple countries across the Middle East and Europe.

Permalink