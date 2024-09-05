The Haunted Tughlaqabad Fort: Truth Or Myth?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While many fear haunted locations, some are intrigued and plan to visit them. Delhi, too, has its share of eerie sites. One such place is Tughlaqabad Fort, which, like the infamous Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan, is considered uninhabitable. The fort has earned its reputation as a haunted site due to reports of ghostly apparitions seen at night.



Bhangarh Fort or Tughlaqabad Fort in Delhi is located just eight kilometers away from Qutub Minar. This fort, built in 1325 by Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq, is a symbol of the Tughlaq dynasty. At the same time, the Royal Complex and Meena Bazaar are also located in this fort. At one time this fort is a wonderful example of Islamic architecture. But now it is in ruins. Greenery can be seen all around.

Tughlaqabad Fort, constructed in 1321, was never fully completed due to a curse from a Sufi saint. Spanning approximately 6 square kilometers, the fort attracts tourists from far and wide, drawing large crowds, especially on weekends.

Tughlaqabad Fort, part of Tughlaq's grand plan for a fortified city, was constructed over four years from AD 1320 to 1324. Despite the ambitious effort, both the fort and the city were mostly unoccupied. The fort was abandoned when Tughlaq's elder son, Mohammad bin Tughlaq, moved the capital to Daulatabad to establish his own fortified city, Jahanpanah. Some attribute the fort's decline to a mythical curse from Nizamuddin, while others believe the area's water shortage rendered the fort uninhabitable.

The truth behind the haunted fort:

Many people believe that evil forces are seen in this fort in the evenings. Many stories are circulating in this regard. However, a national media, who spoke to the guard of the fort about this, got a surprising answer last day. The guard replied that he had not seen any such evil spirits. The guard says that people only keep saying that it is a haunted fort.

Time to visit this fort, how to reach?

Tughlaqabad Fort is open from sunrise to sunset. Talking about the ticket, it is Rs 20 per person and the nearest metro station is Saket.