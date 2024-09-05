Thursday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights in football include the South American Qualifiers and the Nations League games.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Championship , Asian Qualifiers, and the U-20 Women's World Cup.
See the times and where to watch today's football games live:
Asian Qualifiers
7:10 AM - Australia vs Bahrain - Disney+
7:35 AM - Japan vs China - ESPN 4 and Disney+
8:00 AM - South Korea vs Palestine - Disney+
1:00 PM - Iran vs Kyrgyzstan - Disney+
1:00 PM - Qatar vs United Arab Emirates - Disney+
3:00 PM - Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia - Disney+
Nations League
1:00 PM - Azerbaijan vs Sweden - SporTV and Disney+
3:45 PM - Portugal vs Croatia - SporTV and Disney+
3:45 PM - Serbia vs Spain - Disney+
3:45 PM - Denmark vs Switzerland - ESPN and Disney+
3:45 PM - Scotland vs Poland - ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM - Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg - Disney+
3:45 PM - Belarus vs Bulgaria - Disney+
3:45 PM - Estonia vs Slovakia - Disney+
3:45 PM - San Marino vs Liechtenstein - Disney+
South American Qualifiers
5:00 PM - Bolivia vs Venezuela - SporTV
9:00 PM - Argentina vs Chile - SporTV
U-20 Women's World Cup
7:00 PM - Japan U-20 F vs Ghana U-20 F - FIFA+
7:00 PM - North Korea U-20 F vs Costa Rica U-20 F - FIFA+
10:00 PM - Netherlands U-20 F vs Argentina U-20 F - FIFA+
10:00 PM - Austria U-20 F vs New Zealand U-20 F - FIFA+
Brasileirão
8:00 PM - Cuiabá vs Juventude - Premiere
Brasileirão Serie B
9:30 PM - Paysandu vs Amazonas - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
