Thursday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights in include the South American Qualifiers and the Nations League games.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Championship , Asian Qualifiers, and the U-20 Women's World Cup.



See the times and where to watch today's football games live:

Asian Qualifiers







7:10 AM - Australia vs Bahrain - Disney+



7:35 AM - Japan vs China - ESPN 4 and Disney+



8:00 AM - South Korea vs Palestine - Disney+



1:00 PM - Iran vs Kyrgyzstan - Disney+



1:00 PM - Qatar vs United Arab Emirates - Disney+

3:00 PM - Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia - Disney+







1:00 PM - Azerbaijan vs Sweden - SporTV and Disney+



3:45 PM - Portugal vs Croatia - SporTV and Disney+



3:45 PM - Serbia vs Spain - Disney+



3:45 PM - Denmark vs Switzerland - ESPN and Disney+



3:45 PM - Scotland vs Poland - ESPN 4 and Disney+



3:45 PM - Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg - Disney+



3:45 PM - Belarus vs Bulgaria - Disney+



3:45 PM - Estonia vs Slovakia - Disney+

3:45 PM - San Marino vs Liechtenstein - Disney+







5:00 PM - Bolivia vs Venezuela - SporTV

9:00 PM - Argentina vs Chile - SporTV







7:00 PM - Japan U-20 F vs Ghana U-20 F - FIFA+



7:00 PM - North Korea U-20 F vs Costa Rica U-20 F - FIFA+



10:00 PM - Netherlands U-20 F vs Argentina U-20 F - FIFA+

10:00 PM - Austria U-20 F vs New Zealand U-20 F - FIFA+





8:00 PM - Cuiabá vs Juventude - Premiere





9:30 PM - Paysandu vs Amazonas - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere





The Cuiabá vs Juventude game will be broadcast live on Premiere, at 8:00 PM.





The Argentina vs Chile game will be broadcast live on SporTV, at 9:00 PM.





The Bolivia vs Venezuela game will be broadcast live on SporTV, at 5:00 PM.





No games will be broadcast on Globo this Thursday, September 5.





No games will be broadcast on SBT this Thursday, September 5.





No games will be broadcast on Record this Thursday, September 5.





No games will be broadcast on Band this Thursday, September 5.







