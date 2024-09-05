عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Thursday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/5/2024 5:00:08 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights in football include the South American Qualifiers and the Nations League games.

The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Championship , Asian Qualifiers, and the U-20 Women's World Cup.

See the times and where to watch today's football games live:
Asian Qualifiers


  • 7:10 AM - Australia vs Bahrain - Disney+
  • 7:35 AM - Japan vs China - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 8:00 AM - South Korea vs Palestine - Disney+
  • 1:00 PM - Iran vs Kyrgyzstan - Disney+
  • 1:00 PM - Qatar vs United Arab Emirates - Disney+
  • 3:00 PM - Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia - Disney+


Nations League

  • 1:00 PM - Azerbaijan vs Sweden - SporTV and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Portugal vs Croatia - SporTV and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Serbia vs Spain - Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Denmark vs Switzerland - ESPN and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Scotland vs Poland - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg - Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Belarus vs Bulgaria - Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Estonia vs Slovakia - Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - San Marino vs Liechtenstein - Disney+

South American Qualifiers

  • 5:00 PM - Bolivia vs Venezuela - SporTV
  • 9:00 PM - Argentina vs Chile - SporTV

U-20 Women's World Cup

  • 7:00 PM - Japan U-20 F vs Ghana U-20 F - FIFA+
  • 7:00 PM - North Korea U-20 F vs Costa Rica U-20 F - FIFA+
  • 10:00 PM - Netherlands U-20 F vs Argentina U-20 F - FIFA+
  • 10:00 PM - Austria U-20 F vs New Zealand U-20 F - FIFA+

Brasileirão

  • 8:00 PM - Cuiabá vs Juventude - Premiere

Brasileirão Serie B

  • 9:30 PM - Paysandu vs Amazonas - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

Where to watch the Cuiabá game in the Brasileirão live?

  • The Cuiabá vs Juventude game will be broadcast live on Premiere, at 8:00 PM.

What time is the Argentina game in the Qualifiers?

  • The Argentina vs Chile game will be broadcast live on SporTV, at 9:00 PM.

Which channel will broadcast the Bolivia game in the Qualifiers?

  • The Bolivia vs Venezuela game will be broadcast live on SporTV, at 5:00 PM.

Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Globo

  • No games will be broadcast on Globo this Thursday, September 5.

SBT

  • No games will be broadcast on SBT this Thursday, September 5.

Record

  • No games will be broadcast on Record this Thursday, September 5.

Band

  • No games will be broadcast on Band this Thursday, September 5.

Which games will be broadcast live on cable TV today?
SporTV

  • 1:00 PM - Azerbaijan vs Sweden - Nations League
  • 3:45 PM - Portugal vs Croatia - Nations League
  • 5:00 PM - Bolivia vs Venezuela - South American Qualifiers
  • 9:00 PM - Argentina vs Chile - South American Qualifiers

Premiere

  • 8:00 PM - Cuiabá vs Juventude - Brasileirão
  • 9:30 PM - Paysandu vs Amazonas - Brasileirão Serie B

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+

  • 7:10 AM - Australia vs Bahrain - Asian Qualifiers
  • 7:35 AM - Japan vs China - Asian Qualifiers
  • 8:00 AM - South Korea vs Palestine - Asian Qualifiers
  • 1:00 PM - Iran vs Kyrgyzstan - Asian Qualifiers
  • 1:00 PM - Qatar vs United Arab Emirates - Asian Qualifiers
  • 1:00 PM - Azerbaijan vs Sweden - Nations League
  • 3:00 PM - Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia - Asian Qualifiers
  • 3:45 PM - Portugal vs Croatia - Nations League
  • 3:45 PM - Serbia vs Spain - Nations League
  • 3:45 PM - Denmark vs Switzerland - Nations League
  • 3:45 PM - Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg - Nations League
  • 3:45 PM - Belarus vs Bulgaria - Nations League
  • 3:45 PM - Estonia vs Slovakia - Nations League
  • 3:45 PM - San Marino vs Liechtenstein - Nations League

ESPN

  • 7:35 AM - Japan vs China - Asian Qualifiers
  • 3:45 PM - Denmark vs Switzerland - Nations League

ESPN 4

  • 7:35 AM - Japan vs China - Asian Qualifiers
  • 3:45 PM - Scotland vs Poland - Nations League

FIFA+

  • 7:00 PM - Japan U-20 F vs Ghana U-20 F - U-20 Women's World Cup
  • 7:00 PM - North Korea U-20 F vs Costa Rica U-20 F - U-20 Women's World Cup
  • 10:00 PM - Netherlands U-20 F vs Argentina U-20 F - U-20 Women's World Cup
  • 10:00 PM - Austria U-20 F vs New Zealand U-20 F - U-20 Women's World Cup

Thursday's Soccer Matches: Where to Watch Live and Schedules

MENAFN05092024007421016031ID1108639089


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search