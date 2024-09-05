EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche EuroShop returns to the SDAX

Deutsche EuroShop returns to the SDAX

Back in the selection for small caps after a two-year absence

DES share is once again one of the 160 most important securities in Germany Inclusion takes place on 23 September 2024 Hamburg, 5 September 2024 - Shopping center investor Deutsche EuroShop AG (DES) is returning to the SDAX after a two-year absence. This was decided by Deutsche Börse as part of its regular review of the small cap index. With its inclusion, DES is one of the 70 most liquid and largest listed companies in Germany below the DAX and MDAX, measured by the market capitalisation of the shares in free float. Admission to the SDAX will take effect on 23 September 2024. The return to the SDAX represents an important milestone in the stock market history of Deutsche EuroShop since its IPO in 2001. DES was first included in the SDAX from 2003 to 2004 and was subsequently a member of the MDAX for 15 years. In 2019, a higher market capitalisation of the free float in other companies led to the DES share being listed in the SDAX again until September 2022. Following the successful takeover bid by Oaktree and CURA, DES had to leave the SDAX, but continued to fulfil the high transparency requirements of the Prime Standard and international investors. “The renewed inclusion in the SDAX will further stimulate interest in our share and put our strategic and operational progress in the spotlight. It is a special recognition for the work of the entire DES team since the takeover two years ago and for our professional and transparent investor relations work. Continuity and reliability are key components of our corporate value system,” commented Hans-Peter Kneip, CEO and CFO of Deutsche EuroShop.

Deutsche EuroShop – The Shopping Center Company Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.



