Preliminary IFRS result for the first half of 2024 EBIT increases significantly to 75.7 mn euros. Equity increases by EUR 74.5 mn to EUR 325.5 mn, which corresponds to EUR 76.02 per share.

MPH AG: Preliminary IFRS result for the first half of 2024 EBIT increases significantly to 75.7 million euros. Equity (net asset value) increases by EUR 74.5 million to EUR 325.5 million, which corresponds to EUR 76.02 per share. The equity ratio rises to 94.7%. Berlin, 5. September 2024 - MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) announces the preliminary IFRS consolidated result for the first half of 2024. Accordingly, equity increased from EUR 251.0 million to EUR 325.5 million. The net asset value ( NAV ) per share rose by 58% from EUR 48.12 (30.06.2023) to EUR 76.02 as of 30th June 2024. In the first six months of 2024, EBIT amounted to EUR 75.7 million (HY1/2023: EUR -15.6 million). In the first half of 2024, the IFRS result for the period increased significantly to EUR 74.5 million (previous year: EUR -15.4 million). As of 30th June 2024, equity increased by over EUR 74 million to EUR 325.5 million (previous year: 31 December 2023: EUR 251.0 million). The equity ratio improved to 94.7% (previous year: 94.2%) and remains at a very high level. MPH AG is an investment company whose investments are reported as financial assets under the balance sheet item“Financial assets” and are measured at fair value through profit or loss as at the balance sheet date. The net profit for the period is mainly the result of the fair value measurement of the listed investments held as at the balance sheet date, which result from the higher market prices of the investments compared to the previous year's balance sheet date of 31 December 2023.

The investments M1 Kliniken AG and CR Energy AG, which are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated successfully in the 2023 financial year and in the first half of 2024. M1 Kliniken AG further expanded its market position in the field of beauty medicine in the first half of 2024 and opened four new specialist medical centres in Germany. According to the preliminary IFRS figures, the M1 Group's consolidated sales increased by 11.2% to EUR 167.4 million. The operating result (EBIT) almost doubled, rising to EUR 14.5 million (previous year: EUR 7.3 million). Net profit (before minority interests) as of 30 June 2024 rose to EUR 10.56 million, an increase of around 150% compared to the previous year (EUR 4.14 million). The share price of M1 Kliniken AG rose by 64% from EUR 11.20 on 31 December 2023 to EUR 18.40 on 30 June 2024. Our second direct listed investment CR

Energy

AG has not yet published its half-year figures at the time of writing. CR continued on its successful path in the 2023 financial year and almost maintained the good earnings figures of the previous year. EBIT of EUR 66.4 million was achieved in the 2023 financial year (previous year: EUR 76.3 million). CR Energy's cash and cash equivalents increased significantly to around EUR 19.5 million as of 31 December 2023 (previous year: EUR 16.3 million) as a result of the positive development of the investments. The equity ratio remained high at 97.4%. CR Energy is increasingly involved in the areas of renewable energy supply and sustainable living, whose markets have a volume in the billions. The CR Energy AG share price fell slightly from EUR 28.90 on 31 December 2023 to EUR 27.30 on 30 June 2024. „We are confident about the developments in the second half of 2024 despite the ongoing conflict situations in Ukraine and the Middle East and the continued high energy costs. The M1 Group will continue to drive profitable sales growth at its domestic and foreign locations. The medium-term plan is to grow from the current 63 locations to 150-200 locations by the end of 2029. With its vertically integrated investment portfolio, CR Energy AG is very well positioned in the areas of“sustainable energy supply concepts” and“quality and cost-optimized living space”. MPH AG can also systematically benefit from the positive developments of the investments in the coming years,” says Patrick Brenske, CEO of MPH.

About MPH Health Care AG: MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also exploits potential outside the healthcare market in high-growth and profitable sectors.



