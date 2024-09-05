Kyle Hines retires from professional basketball at age of 38

(MENAFN) American center Kyle Hines announced his retirement from professional on Wednesday at the age of 38, concluding a distinguished 16-year career. In his heartfelt message on X, Hines reflected on his remarkable journey, expressing his astonishment at how far the has taken him. He described his career as “nothing short of amazing,” highlighting his fulfillment in living out his dream of playing professional basketball for over a decade and a half.



Throughout his career, Hines played for several notable European clubs, including Veroli, Brose Bamberg, Olympiacos Piraeus, CSKA Moscow, and EA7 Emporio Armani Milan. Despite his successful tenure in Europe, he never made an appearance in the NBA. Hines’s impact on European basketball was profound, as he became a four-time EuroLeague champion. He secured titles with Olympiacos in both 2012 and 2013 and later achieved further success with CSKA Moscow, winning the EuroLeague in 2016 and 2019.



Hines's impressive career in the EuroLeague earned him a place on the EuroLeague 2010-20 All-Decade Team, underscoring his significant contributions to the sport. Over his 425 EuroLeague games, he averaged 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. His consistent performance and key role in his teams’ successes have solidified his reputation as one of the standout players in European basketball over the past decade.



As he moves on to the next chapter of his life, Hines expressed enthusiasm for new adventures and opportunities. His retirement marks the end of a notable era in his career, and his legacy will be remembered for his achievements and contributions to European basketball. Fans and fellow players alike will recall his impact on the court and the joy he brought to the sport throughout his extensive career.

