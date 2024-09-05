ZEX PR WIRE To Lead AI PR Distribution At Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024 As Official Partner

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) ZEX PR WIRE is excited to announce its participation as a AI PR Distribution Partner at the highly anticipated Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024, organised by Dubai AI Campus in partnership with DIFC. This premier event will take place at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai on 11-12 September 2024 , bringing together the most influential minds and innovators from the artificial intelligence, blockchain, and web3 ecosystems.

What to Expect at Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024?

Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024 is set to be a groundbreaking event, attracting over 15,000 attendees, 500+ investors, 100+ exhibitors, and 100+ industry leaders and visionaries. The festival offers an exceptional platform for participants to delve into the latest advancements, strategies, and applications shaping the future of AI and Web3 technologies.

Key Highlights:



Focus Areas:



AI-Driven Innovations in Web3



Blockchain Integration and Smart Contracts



Ethical AI and Governance



Future of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

The Metaverse and Digital Identity

Participants:



Tech Innovators and Startups



Government and Regulatory Bodies



C-Level Executives and Entrepreneurs



Venture Capitalists, Investors, and Industry Pioneers Media and Influencers

ZEX PR WIRE at Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024

As a AI PR Distribution Partner, ZEX PR WIRE will present its extensive portfolio of PR and marketing services, uniquely crafted to meet the needs of tech-forward industries. We invite attendees to visit our booth to explore how our cutting-edge distribution network and strategic communication solutions can elevate their brand's presence in the dynamic world of AI and Web3. We are eager to engage with trailblazers and leaders to discuss collaborations that will drive innovation and growth.

ZEX PR WIRE is proud to be an AI PR Distribution Partner at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024. If you're in Dubai, come visit us at Booth No. M9 and let's connect!

About ZEX PR WIRE

ZEX PR WIRE is a leading global PR and marketing agency, renowned for delivering tailored solutions that empower businesses across various sectors. With expertise in content creation, optimization, distribution, and performance analysis, ZEX PR WIRE ensures that its clients' messages reach the right audiences through a vast network spanning over 600 premium global and local news outlets.

Operating across America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, ZEX PR WIRE has successfully syndicated over 15,000 press releases, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in effective communication strategies. Our commitment to excellence enables businesses to strengthen their market presence and achieve their strategic objectives in an ever-evolving global landscape.

As we prepare for Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024, we welcome stakeholders to learn more about our offerings and connect with our team. Visit our website at or reach out directly via ... for more information.

