Ugandan Athlete Cheptegei Dies After Being Set On Fire By Boyfriend

Nairobi: Ugandan Olympic Rebecca Cheptegei has died after being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya, Uganda's Olympic Committee chief said on Thursday. "We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei... following a vicious attack by her boyfriend," Donald Rukare said in a post on X.

