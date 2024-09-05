Realtyjuggler Announces New Integration Training

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today RealOrganized, Inc. announced complimentary integration training for its flagship real estate CRM, RealtyJuggler. RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM offers the largest and deepest library of integrations for real estate agents.Contact RealtyJuggler now:ContactUsto schedule a one-on-one training session. Integration training is complimentary and is part of the RealtyJuggler free trial and membership. RealtyJuggler includes more than 20 pre-integrated services and has tested over 500 third-party vendor integrations.Integrated services include: Synchronizing Contacts and Calendar with both Android and iPhone devices. Leads from any website feed directly and instantly into RealtyJuggler, for automated lead incubation. FSBO's, probate leads, and Expired's can be loaded from a variety of third-party services using customized one click importers. RealtyJuggler includes an open house guestbook app, as well as call capture technology to automatically capture leads using SMS text messaging and voice phone calls. Phone dialer technology is also available."The combination of RealtyJuggler's built-in features and services as well as third-party integration provides members with the perfect flexible solution. Agents can switch vendors based upon results, which is critical in this fast-changing environment." says Nathan Grimm, RealtyJuggler's Director of Integrations.Successful agents are constantly trying new lead sources, looking for optimum results. The ability to swap out unsuccessful lead sources for better ones without having to change CRM's is essential for results-oriented real estate agents. Some agents may find success with Facebook advertising leads, or Zillow. Others might get better results driving organic or PPC traffic to an IDX website. Whatever the lead source, RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM provides a unified leads database. This approach allows for fast and consistent follow-up, which is critical to lead incubation, regardless of the lead source.RealtyJuggler even integrates with physical mail campaigns, and phone dialers and includes a vast library of letters, eCards, and flyers.RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents, REALTORS and other real estate professionals. The software can be used for prospecting, touching past clients, managing transactions, and more. RealtyJuggler is sold on an annual membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, DRIP Letters, real estate flyers, and mailing labels.RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create organizational software for the real estate industry.Contact:RealOrganized, Inc.RealtyJuggler Real Estate SoftwareTelephone: (970) 672-3467

