UAE Pres., Kuwait 1St Deputy Premier Hold Talks On Historic Bonds

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- UAE's President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan held on Wednesday talks with Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf on the brotherly historic bonds between the two countries, UAE's news agency (WAM) reported.

President Mohammad bin Zayed received Sheikh Fahad at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi where he conveyed the greetings of the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the UAE's leader, along with his best wishes for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity, it said.

In return, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his greetings and best wishes to His Highness the Amir, wishing further progress and prosperity for Kuwait's people under his leadership.

During the meeting, the two sides also focused on the long-standing fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait, and the progress in their collaboration in various fields that serve the two countries' interests and meet their shared aspirations for development and prosperity, it added

The meeting further stressed the importance of supporting Gulf Cooperation Council efforts to serve common interests of GCC countries and their peoples, and contribute to enhancing regional security, stability, and prosperity.

The meeting featured Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Adviser to the UAE President; along a number of officials and the delegation accompanying Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah. (end)

