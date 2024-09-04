Kuwaiti, British Senior Officials Meet On Bilateral, Regional Issues

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad met with British Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Hamish Falconer in London on Wednesday. The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 21st session of the Kuwaiti-British Joint Steering Group, reviewed a range of bilateral, regional and international issues of common concern. (end) nbs

