Nuera Cannabis Hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Fundraiser On September 15 To Support The Latino Medical Student Association

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis , a leading cannabis company in Illinois, is proud to announce a special one-day fundraiser in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month . On September 15, 2024, nuEra Cannabis will be hosting this event to support The Latino Medical Student Association, emphasizing the company's commitment to community engagement and cultural celebration.



The fundraiser will take place across all nuEra dispensary locations in Illinois. 5% of sales of nuEra House of Brand products (such as nuEra, Midweek Friday, Interstate 420, among other brands) will be donated directly to The Latino Medical Student Association , an organization dedicated to uniting and empowering current and future physicians through service, mentorship, and education to advocate for the improved health of the Hispanic & Latina/o/x community in the United States.







This initiative highlights nuEra Cannabis's dedication to giving back to the community and supporting causes that align with the values of diversity and inclusion.

“We are thrilled to be part of Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting this fundraiser,” said Jonah Rapino, Director of Marketing at nuEra Cannabis .“Supporting The Latino Medical Student Association allows us to contribute to the important work they are doing, while also celebrating the rich cultural heritage that is a vital part of our community.”

Customers are encouraged to visit any of nuEra Cannabis's dispensary locations on September 15 to contribute to this meaningful cause.



In addition to making a difference, participants can enjoy a wide range of premium cannabis products and expert guidance from the knowledgeable staff at nuEra Cannabis.

About nuEra Cannabis: nuEra Cannabis is a premier Illinois cannabis company, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit nueracannabis.com.

