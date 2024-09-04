SS&C To Host 2024 Analyst Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC ), a global provider of financial services and healthcare software and software-enabled services, will host an Analyst Day event on Wednesday afternoon, September 18, 2024 at the nasdaq MarketSite in New York. This event is designed to provide insight into SS&C's strategic outlook, including business unit and technology updates, and a financial overview.
This invite-only event will feature presentations from Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO, Rahul Kanwar, President and COO, Brian Schell, CFO, Anthony Caiafa, CTO, and other business leaders.
In-person attendees will also experience live demonstrations of SS&C's latest and greatest technologies, including offerings from SS&C Intralinks, Black Diamond, SS&C Blue Prism, and DomaniRx.
Event: SS&C Technologies 2024 Analyst Day
Date:
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Registration: 2:00 PM ET
Time: 2:30 PM ET – 5:30 PM ET, followed by a cocktail reception.
A live webcast will also be available at 2:30 p.m. ET on September 18, 2024 at href="" rel="nofollow" ssctec .
This event requires pre-registration. If you are interested in attending, please contact:
Justine Stone
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 212 367 4705
E-mail: [email protected]
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.
Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC ) is available at .
Follow SS&C on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .
