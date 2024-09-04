Andersen Global Inducts Member Firm In Rwanda

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Global continues to unify its African as MAJ Consulting, a Rwanda-based collaborating firm since 2022, becomes the latest member firm to join the global organization and adopt the brand.

Founded in 2015 and led by Managing Director James Muigai, Andersen in Rwanda is a full-service, tax and business advisory firm that works closely with local and international clients to deliver innovative solutions. The firm specializes in tax compliance, investor advisory, risk advisory, management advisory, reporting, and payroll management.

"Our firm combines global expertise with deep local knowledge to address complex business challenges in Rwanda and across Africa,” said James.“Now, as a member firm of Andersen Global, we will be able to offer comprehensive, best-in-class service that creates lasting value and drives growth for us, both regionally and internationally."

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz said,“The integration of Andersen in Rwanda emphasizes our dedication to expanding our footprint in Africa and enhancing our ability to deliver seamless, multidisciplinary service across the continent. James and his team are aligned with our values and their expertise further strengthens our platform as we continue to build a leading global organization.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 17,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 475 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

