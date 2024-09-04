The Luxury Show By Mudita Jaipuria Debuts In Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 4th September: The Luxury Show by Mudita Jaipuria is set to make a grand debut in Delhi, offering an exclusive opportunity to explore the most coveted designer collections and exquisite treasures. Scheduled for the 8th and 9th of September at The Grand, Vasant Kunj. This iconic, registration-only event promises an unparalleled experience of high and luxury shopping, perfectly timed for the festive and wedding season.



Bringing together India's most celebrated designers, renowned jewellers, and premium gifting partners, The Luxury Show offers an unmissable opportunity to indulge in exclusive collections, all under one roof. This year's event features a meticulously curated lineup, including:



Tarun Tahiliani

Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang

JJ Valaya

Gaurav Gupta

Rohit Bal

Badalia Diamond Jewellers

Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

Masha Art

Dia Precious

Elisha Wadhwani

Uma Designs



With shopping hours from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, the featured brands will be showcasing their most exclusive limited-edition pieces, making the event a unique opportunity for discerning collectors and enthusiasts.



From handpicked collections to interactive sessions with designers and artisans, The Luxury Show provides a one-of-a-



About Warehouse by Mudita-



Warehouse by Mudita is a one-of-a-kind luxury multi-designer outlet that helps in the liquidation of excess inventory. Partnered with some of India's best designers, Warehouse, with its unique business model brings to customers quality merchandise at fabulous prices. Warehouse by Mudita currently exhibits in 4 cities namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad & Kolkata. Before Covid 19, Warehouse used to organize pop-ups every six months. The company's website is maintained on a 24-hour basis and provides great offers on designer wear.



