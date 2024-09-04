Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Multipurpose Outdoor Storage Table With A Weighted Umbrella System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LaTonya B. of Aliquippa, PA is the creator of the Craft Table Umbrella Tent, a 2-in-1 craft table with a collapsible umbrella cover. Users can set up the table and place items on the surface while they remain under a protective covering via the umbrella. The device is comprised of a table with an opening in the center for the umbrella with a stand beneath the table to insert the umbrella post into. The umbrella stretches over the table and can be held down with weights on the ends. The umbrella can be constructed using vinyl material to withstand weather elements.Weights along the legs help keep it stable, preventing it from being knocked over during inclement weather. Other accessories can include rechargeable LED light strips to illuminate the system at night and a Plexiglas shield to protect items stored on the table. While the table is useful at preventing wind and inclement weather from ruining items placed on the table, it remains aesthetically pleasing and can attract customers when selling items using the table.The trend of enhancing outdoor living spaces has been on the rise, especially post-pandemic, as people spend more time at home. Consumers are increasingly investing in outdoor furniture, including tables with umbrella coverings, to create comfortable and stylish outdoor environments. Furthermore, consumers are also looking for durability, ease of maintenance, and aesthetic appeal. Modern and minimalist designs are popular, with a focus on clean lines and neutral colors. There is also a growing interest in eco-friendly and sustainable materials, such as recycled plastics or responsibly sourced wood.One of the key challenges is ensuring the products can withstand various weather conditions, such as sun, rain, wind, and snow. If tables are left unprotected, items stored on the surface can tip over and even blow away. The Craft Umbrella Table Tent alleviates these issues by utilizing its weighted umbrella features to keep items safe and dry on the table surface. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.LaTonya filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Craft Table Umbrella Tent product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Craft Table Umbrella Tent can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.