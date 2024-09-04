Stadia Partners With 'Dying To Restart' To Propel Church Planting And Multiplication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stadia Church Planting helps you start thriving, growing, multiplying churches for the next generation.

Dying to Restart is a non-profit organization that works with churches facing closure.

Stadia Church Planting announces a new partnership with Dying to Restart. This collaboration will transform closing churches into new, thriving congregations.

- Matt MurphyAKRON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stadia Church Planting is excited to announce a new partnership with Dying to Restart , a non-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing struggling churches by guiding them through a strategic process of closure with the purpose of starting a new church. This collaboration aims to breathe new life into communities by transforming closing churches into new, thriving congregations.Founded in 2019, Dying to Restart has been coaching and consulting with churches facing the reality of closure, and helping them navigate the complex journey of a "strategic death" and subsequent "resurrection" as a vibrant new church. This partnership will harness the power of Stadia's proven Discovery, Startup, and Post-Launch Services to assist Dying to Restart in this critical process.Dan Turner, founder of Dying to Restart and co-author of the book "Dying to Restart: Churches Choosing a Strategic Death for a Multiplying Life," shared his excitement about the partnership: "The churches that we have worked with in conjunction with Stadia have experienced growth far stronger than our average church restart. We want to be able to share that opportunity with far more of our restarting churches. Thankfully, Stadia has caught the vision to use the restart approach along with their existing services so that many more communities will have access to new, outward-focused churches.”Doug Foltz, Senior Director of Church Startup Services at Stadia, echoed this enthusiasm: "We know thousands of churches close their doors every year without enough new churches to take their place. Our partnership with Dying to Restart will directly address this need."Matt Murphy, COO of Stadia, added, "We are honored to partner with Dying to Restart. Their innovative approach aligns perfectly with Stadia's commitment to church planting and multiplication. Together, we will bring hope and renewal to communities by transforming dying churches into places where the next generation can find hope."About Stadia Church PlantingStadia is committed to planting thriving, growing, multiplying churches that are equipped to reach the next generation and impact communities worldwide. Through Discovery, Startup, and Post-Launch Services, Stadia supports church planters from their initial call to long after their church is established.About Dying to RestartFounded in 2019, Dying to Restart is a non-profit organization that works with churches facing closure. Through coaching and consulting, they help churches assess their viability, navigate a strategic death, and successfully launch a new, vibrant church in their place.

Alex Robinson, Director of Marketing

Stadia

+1 855-478-2342

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.