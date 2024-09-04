SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS AUGUST SALES UP 11.8 PERCENT CROSSTREK POSTS ALL-TIME MONTHLY SALES RECORD



25 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth Best-ever August for Solterra

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Subaru of America, (SOA) today reported 63,053 vehicle sales for August 2024, an increase of 11.8 percent compared with August 2023 (56,407). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 437,198 a 6.4 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

Crosstrek achieved its best sales month ever, becoming the right match for a steadily growing number of Subaru owners.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer,

Subaru

of America, Inc. : "August marked our 25th consecutive month of growth thanks to Subaru retailers nationwide. Their dedication to being a trusted partner in the vehicle journey remains an important part of keeping our customers satisfied, whether it is for someone purchasing their first Subaru or returning for their next."

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales,

Subaru

of America, Inc.: "This summer season continued to see success with our strong lineup connecting with all types of customers looking for safe and reliable vehicles. Crosstrek, in particular, achieved its best sales month ever, becoming the right match for a steadily growing number of Subaru owners."