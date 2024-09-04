NEW DOCUSERIES UNCOVERS THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE 2016 ELECTION

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new docuseries, "2016: The Election That Changed America," is set to unveil the untold stories and behind-the-scenes moments of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. This four-part series features exclusive interviews with President Donald Trump, James Carville, senior advisors from all major campaigns, key members of the media, and other insiders, offering an unfiltered look at a pivotal moment in American history.

With exclusive sit-downs with President Trump & senior Clinton staff, this is the definitive story of the 2016 election.

"2016" takes viewers behind closed doors, providing perspectives from both sides of the aisle that have never been publicly shared. With unprecedented access to campaign strategists, media figures, and decision-makers, this series delves into the dynamics, strategies, and controversies that shaped the 2016 election.

a must-watch for anyone who wants to understand what really happened.

The series includes exclusive new insights from a wide range of high-profile figures offering a fresh understanding of the events that led to one of the most consequential elections in American history. Interviews include: