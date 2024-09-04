NEW DOCUSERIES UNCOVERS THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE 2016 ELECTION
"2016: The Election That Changed America" Features Exclusive Interviews with President Donald Trump, James Carville, Senior Campaign Advisors, Key media Figures, and More
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new docuseries, "2016: The Election That Changed America," is set to unveil the untold stories and behind-the-scenes moments of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. This four-part series features exclusive interviews with President Donald Trump, James Carville, senior advisors from all major campaigns, key members of the media, and other insiders, offering an unfiltered look at a pivotal moment in American history.
The docuseries officially releases later this month.
With exclusive sit-downs with President Trump & senior Clinton staff, this is the definitive story of the 2016 election.
"2016" takes viewers behind closed doors, providing perspectives from both sides of the aisle that have never been publicly shared. With unprecedented access to campaign strategists, media figures, and decision-makers, this series delves into the dynamics, strategies, and controversies that shaped the 2016 election.
No other documentary has ever had this level of official access. This is the definitive story of the 2016 election
a must-watch for anyone who wants to understand what really happened.
The series includes exclusive new insights from a wide range of high-profile figures offering a fresh understanding of the events that led to one of the most consequential elections in American history. Interviews include:
|
Donald Trump
45th President of the United States
James Carville
Democratic Strategist
Amanda Renteria
Political Director; Hillary Clinton for President
Kellyanne Conway
Campaign Manager; Donald Trump for President
Tulsi Gabbard
Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee
Lara Trump
Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee
Julie Pace
Executive Editor; The Associated Press
Marco Rubio
United States Senator
Lindsey Graham
United States Senator
Jared
Kushner
Senior Advisor; Donald Trump for President
|
Plus many more key members of the media & advisors from all campaigns.
