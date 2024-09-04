AI Opportunities To Headline TMRE 2024 In Orlando

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harness AI's Potential in Research This October

- Oksana Sobol, vice president of insights at The Clorox CompanyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Market Research Event (TMRE) 2024 is set to become a must-attend gathering for market research and consumer insights professionals to harness the transformative power of AI. Taking place October 8-10 in Orlando, Florida, TMRE 2024 will feature a series of AI learning opportunities that promise to elevate industry practices and redefine the future of market research.As AI continues to reshape industries, TMRE 2024 offers unparalleled access to the latest advancements and inspiration. This year's conference is packed with opportunities for attendees to dive deep into AI, learn from industry pioneers, and equip themselves with the tools needed to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.Key AI Highlights at TMRE 2024:. AI & Next Gen Tech Conference Track: Hear directly from brand leaders like Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Google, and Gap about how they're leveraging AI to transform their research.. AI in Action Summit: Join this pre-conference event to learn from top experts, earn a certification that showcases your expertise, and advance your career in an AI-driven industry.. Five Minutes to AI Mastery: Dive into the Spark Zone - a dynamic, rapid-fire series of talks featuring the most cutting-edge AI solutions in market research.. The Future of Market Research Technology: Explore breakthrough AI tools and technologies in the Exhibit Hall, and discover solutions to propel your research practices into the future.“As data-rich environments, technology, and human skills converge at an unprecedented rate, the result is nothing short of transformative. It has never been more crucial to keep pace with the evolution of AI capabilities and master the art of collaboration for game-changing research outcomes,” shares Oksana Sobol, vice president of insights at The Clorox Company and TMRE advisory board co-chair.“TMRE 2024 brings together the foremost experts and thought leaders in this space, who will educate and inspire professionals to excel in this new era of market research.”In addition to content and skills development to elevate insights with AI, TMRE will feature forward thinkers on its keynote stage, including: Daymond John, star of ABC's Shark Tank; Katy Milkman, economist, bestselling author, and Wharton professor; Charles Duhigg, New York Times bestselling author and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist; Kirti Singh, chief analytics, insights & media officer at Procter & Gamble; Stefania Gvillo, SVP, chief analytics & insights officer at Domino's Pizza; and Derek Thompson, host of Plain English, bestselling author & staff writer at The Atlantic.Don't miss this chance to elevate your knowledge, connect with industry leaders, and secure your place at the forefront of the AI revolution in market research. Visit to see the full TMRE 2024 agenda and get your conference pass.About TMRE: The Market Research EventFor more than 20 years, thousands of consumer insights leaders and visionary thinkers from Fortune 1000 companies around the world have come together annually at TMRE: The Market Research Event to identify emerging trends, share expertise, and grow their networks at this business-critical forum for what's new, next, and critical to your business. To learn more about TMRE: The Market Research Event, or to register, visit:

