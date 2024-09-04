Cleantech Specialist Antenna Buys Czech Boutique

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-Cleantech PR specialist Antenna Group is acquiring Rubikon PR, a Czech public relations and marketing firm with expertise in social impact, and the industrial sector. The follows last year's launch of Antenna's European operations via the opening of an office in London



Founded in 2012, Rubikon is known for its expertise in social impact, fintech, real estate, technology, and the industrial sector. Its areas of expertise provide a clear alignment with Antenna's existing focus on climate, energy, mobility, real estate, healthcare, and emerging B2B tech sectors.



The deal expands Antenna's global footpring and its ability to deliver client solutions at scale, providing clients such as Too Good To Go, Freedom Finance, and SkyShowtime with access to digital marketing, communications, and public affairs services, while allowing the firm to tap into the Czech Republic's burgeoning climate tech sector.



The regulatory environment in the Czech Republic has made it easier for homeowners to install rooftop solar, and the utility-scale solar industry is in its early stages of development, with a 236% increase in installed PV capacity in 2023 across the Central and Eastern European



Keith Zakheim, CEO of Antenna Group, says the deal“underscores our dedication to building a truly global, integrated network.”



Šimon Rákosník, who will be EVP of th firm's CEE Region, says the deal“opens up a world of possibilities for our clients and our team. We're excited to combine our local insights with Antenna's global expertise, particularly in areas like cleantech and sustainable technologies.”



Pictured: Zakheim and

Rákosník



