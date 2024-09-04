Saudi Arabia Set To Host Entrepreneurship World Cup Finals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- With the objective of attracting foreign investments and drawing pioneering projects to the country, Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday that it will host the Entrepreneurship (EWC) Finals from November 5th to 9th.

The event will feature the top 100 startups from around the globe, competing for prizes totaling up to USD one million, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) is taking the lead with hosting the finals in the capital Riyadh during the Biban 24 forum, in partnership with Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), SPA conveyed.

The finalists were selected from a pool of over 16,000 applicants across 151 countries. These startups excelled in their national competitions and went on to participate in a global training camp.

The camp featured 250 of the most promising companies, along with industry experts and support organizations. From this group, the top 100 emerging startups were selected to compete in the finals at Biban 24 for a chance to win, SPA explained.

Established in 2019 by the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), the Entrepreneurship World Cup has seen participation from over 420,000 entrepreneurs from 200 countries and has awarded total financial prizes amounting to four million dollars. (end)

