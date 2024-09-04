The New Knew Launches Course To Help Women Embrace Their Gray Hair

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading destination for clean beauty and gray hair tips launches Going Gray on Your Terms

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Knew , a leading online destination for clean beauty recommendations and how-to tips for growing out your grays, today announced the launch of Going Gray on Your Terms, an online course to help women go gray-and feel good about it. The 100% original course was developed by Lisa Fennessy, founder of The New Knew, who publicly documented her going gray journey at the age of 39. The content went and encouraged Fennessy to help more women go gray in a concrete way.

This never-before-seen online course helps women embrace their gray hair with guidance and support through personal stories, mindset work and expert practical haircare tips.

When she stopped dyeing her hair and let her gray grow out at a "young" age, Fennessy's eyes were opened to a huge, invisible problem: it's not "just hair"! Accepting your white, gray or silver hair bumps up against centuries of external stigma, oppression and othering that needs a practical, supportive solution.

Says Fennessy, "Anyone can go gray, but I want to help women go gray and feel good about it. Going gray can be a source of angst and it doesn't have to be; this course helps women feel amazing about growing out their hair gray."

With tips from Fennessy's personal hair stylist, award-winning colorist and salon owner Jenn Jones, Going Gray on Your Terms (GGOYT) breaks down the necessary steps for growing out your gray hair while maintaining a positive mindset. Got frizzy, unruly grays growing in? GGOYT has the solution. Not sure how to camouflage grays as they grow in? GGOYT has the solution. Wonder if a purple or a blue shampoo is for you? GGOYT has the solution.

The course also includes a deep dive into the cultural conditioning about gray hair that women often accept without question. Women have been inundated for decades with marketing telling them they're "ugly" or "old" or "not taking care of themselves" if they don't cover up their gray hair.

flips those false ideas on their heads, supporting women as they untangle themselves from society's conditioning and move towards fully embracing their true selves.

GGOYT is about hair but in reality, it's about so much more than that. Women will leave this course feeling confident with their natural hair color, while thriving through every step of the process.

Says Fennessy, "It's the most rewarding work I've ever done, bearing witness to women's gray hair transformations."

Visit goinggrayonyourterms for more on Fenessy's personal story and to learn about Going Gray on Your Terms.

About Lisa Fennessy & The New Knew

With a B.S. in Journalism and minor in PR + Advertising from Northeastern University, Lisa Fennessy started The New Knew in 2016. She has been blogging professionally, authoring over 400 posts on the topics of clean beauty, sustainable living and gray hair, for the past 8 years.

What started as a personal outlet has now become a multi-six-figure business with over 4 million monthly impressions.

