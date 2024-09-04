Ranil, Sajith, Anura, Namal To Face Each Other At BMICH Debate

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Presidential candidates Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sajith Premadasa, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and Namal Rajapaksa are set to face each other at a debate to be staged at the BMICH on 7th September, organisers said.

The March 12 Movement said that 6 candidates have been selected for the first round of the debate to be held on 7th September.

Accordingly, Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sajith Premadasa, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Namal Rajapaksa, Dilith Jayaweera and P. Ariyanenthiran will take part in the first round on 7th September.

The March 12 Movement said that other candidates who responded to the invitation for the debate will face each other on September 8 and 9.

The public had been given an opportunity to submit their questions for the debate. (Colombo Gazette)