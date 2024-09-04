SGF Global Strengthens Its Positioning In Latin America With Strategic Acquisition Of Adecco Uruguay

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mauricio Sion, Chief Executive Officer of SGF Global. MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SGF Global , a recognized leader in global human resources and staffing solutions, announces the acquisition of Adecco Uruguay's offices and operations, effective September 1st. This strategic development promises innovation and leadership in human resource solutions, strengthening SGF Global's presence in Latin America and marking a significant expansion in the Uruguayan market.With this acquisition, SGF Global gains complete control of Adecco Uruguay operations, incorporating a new portfolio of high-value clients and a team of highly skilled professionals. This strategic move allows SGF Global to introduce previously unavailable services, such as nearshoring and employer of record (EOR), alongside Adecco's existing offerings, such as project management, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and corporate training. This acquisition reinforces SGF Global's dedication to local and regional development and positions them for significant growth in the Uruguayan market.Mauricio Sion, CEO of SGF Global, mentioned: "This acquisition is a testament to our commitment and investment in Latin America. Bringing Adecco Uruguay into our global network shows our dedication to the region. It enhances our emphasis on nearshoring and EOR, designed to meet the globalization needs of our clients."With over three decades of leadership in the human resources industry, SGF Global views this acquisition as an essential step in its long-term vision to continue leading and expanding its impact in the region. This new addition positions SGF Global as one of the country's leading human resources service firms and the rest of Latin America. SGF Global, with its proven track record and extensive experience, is ready to lead the market with effective and efficient solutions and assure its clients of their long-term commitment and success in the region.About SGF Global:SGF Global is a leading provider of comprehensive human talent and staffing solutions recognized worldwide. Operating in over 30 countries and with a trajectory of over 30 years, SGF GLOBAL is accredited for its ability to deliver efficient, responsive, and innovative solutions. With a clear mission to empower the growth of its clients through tailor-made human capital solutions, SGF Global maintains an unwavering commitment to quality, integrity, and reliability, ensuring our clients' success and peace of mind. For more information, visit . To explore how this expansion can benefit your business, contact us at ....About Adecco Uruguay:With over 20 years of experience, Adecco Uruguay has been a key partner for numerous companies, helping them enhance their competitiveness through talent solutions tailored to their size, sector, and operational stage. For more information, visit .

