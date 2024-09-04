Australia Faces Slowest Economic Growth Since 1990S

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Australia's economic growth continues, albeit at its slowest pace since the early 1990s, not counting the pandemic period.



This insight comes from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), which reported a modest 0.2% increase for the second quarter compared to the first.



This growth brings the annual rate to 1.0%, aligning with expectations and marking the eleventh consecutive quarter of economic expansion. However, the pace has significantly slowed down as of June 30.



Since the recession of 1991, such sluggish annual growth rates have not been seen, except during the pandemic, signaling a long-term deceleration.



On a per capita basis, the economic situation appears even grimmer, with GDP per capita falling by 0.4%, continuing a six-quarter decline.







Household consumption notably weakened, dropping by 0.2% from the previous quarter, detracting 0.1 percentage points from GDP growth.



Year-over-year, consumption growth stood at just 0.5%, starkly underperforming against the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA ) forecast of 1.1%.



This report surfaces as the RBA, under the new leadership of Michele Bullock, maintains high inflation rates. It dismisses any short-term interest rate cuts.

Australia's Economic Landscape

Financial markets have tentatively priced a rate cut by year-end, although most economists foresee steady rates until early 2025.



Amidst these financial pressures, Treasurer Jim Chalmers voiced concerns this week about high interest rates "crushing the economy."



Despite this, July's tax cuts on income may offer some relief. They could foster consumer spending potential in the upcoming third quarter and potentially rejuvenate the economy to some extent.



The government's spending, particularly in health-related social benefit programs, rose by 1.4% this quarter.



Economist Abhijit Surya from Capital Economics pointed out, "The economy has grown by a mere 0.2% for three consecutive quarters now, clearly performing below potential."



Surya added that if economic underperformance persists, an earlier interest rate cut by the RBA might be on the horizon.



This slow-paced growth period in Australia highlights deeper economic issues, including lagging consumer spending and high interest rates.



Together, these factors create a challenging landscape for potential recovery and future economic stability.

MENAFN04092024007421016031ID1108635527