Food Glazing Agents Market To Reach $ 8.59 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major food glazing agents participants include Cargill, Incorporated, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), Kraton Corporation, BASF SE, FMC Corporation, DOW Chemical Company

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The food glazing agents market valuation is predicted to cross USD 8.59 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights

The market is experiencing robust growth, largely driven by the increasing consumer demand for natural and organic food products. According to Gillco Ingredients, organic food is now offered in almost 20,000 natural food stores. As consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, there is a notable shift towards ingredients that align with these values. Natural and organic food products are preferred for their perceived health benefits and minimal environmental impact, which has significantly influenced the demand for glazing agents that are derived from natural sources. This trend reflects a broader movement towards transparency in food sourcing and production, where consumers seek products that are not only nutritious but also produced in a sustainable manner.

Request for a sample of this research report @

The food glazing agents market from the beeswax segment will grow rapidly through 2032, due to its natural origin and versatility. Beeswax, derived from the secretions of honeybees, is valued for its ability to enhance the appearance and texture of various food products. It provides a shiny, protective coating that not only improves the visual appeal of fruits and vegetables but also extends their shelf life. The use of beeswax as a glazing agent aligns with the growing consumer demand for natural and organic products, reflecting a shift towards more eco-friendly and health-conscious choices in the food industry.







The fruits and vegetables segment will generate notable revenues by 2032, as food glazing agents are crucial for preserving the freshness and visual appeal of these perishable items. For fruits, glazing agents help in maintaining their vibrant colors and preventing dehydration, thereby extending their marketability and shelf life. Similarly, vegetables benefit from glazing agents by retaining their moisture and enhancing their texture. The growing consumption of fresh produce and the increasing focus on food presentation in retail environments have amplified the demand for effective glazing solutions.

Europe food glazing agents market size will expand through 2032, owing to the inclination of consumers towards natural and health-conscious food products. Stringent food safety regulations and a growing trend towards organic and sustainably produced food items are shaping the market landscape. The presence of a robust food processing industry and a strong emphasis on aesthetic and high-quality food presentation drives the product adoption. Countries such as Germany, France, and Italy are leading market growth, driven by their established food industries and increasing consumer awareness.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

Major companies in the food glazing agents market include, Cargill, Incorporated, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), Kraton Corporation, BASF SE, FMC Corporation, DOW Chemical Company. Companies are also expanding their product portfolios to include a wider range of natural and sustainable glazing agents, such as beeswax, to meet the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and health-conscious options. Additionally, strategic partnerships and collaborations with food manufacturers and suppliers are being leveraged to strengthen market presence and facilitate wider consumer reach.

In June 2023, Puratos US, a leading global innovator in bakery, patisserie, and chocolate ingredients, revealed its intention to establish the first dedicated bakery glaze plant in the United States by 2025.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Food Glazing Agents Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Food Glazing Agents Market 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Type trends

2.5 Application trends

Chapter 3 Food Glazing Agents Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Raw material suppliers

3.1.2 Manufacturers

3.1.3 Profit margin analysis

3.1.4 Distribution channel analysis

3.1.5 End-users

3.2 Vendor matrix

3.2.1 List of key raw material suppliers

3.2.2 List of key manufacturers/suppliers

3.3 Technology landscape

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6 Pricing analysis

3.7 Regional pricing

3.7.1 North America

3.7.2 Europe

3.7.3 Asia Pacific

3.7.4 Latin America

3.7.5 Middle East & Africa

3.8 Cost structure analysis

3.8.1 R&D cost

3.8.2 Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.8.3 Raw material cost

3.8.4 Distribution cost

3.8.5 Operating cost

3.8.6 Miscellaneous cost

3.9 Innovation & sustainability

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2023

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Tara Gum Market Size - By Form (Powder, Liquid, Capsules, Tablets), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors & Wholesalers, Online, Retail, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets), By Application & Forecast, 2024-2032

Potato fiber Market Size - By Type (Soluble Potato Fiber, Insoluble Potato Fiber), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals), By Distribution Channel & Forecast, 2024-2032

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...