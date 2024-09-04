Bry-Air Inaugurates Check Dam At Alwar As Part Of Its CSR Activity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 4h September 2024: Bry-Air, a flagship company under the Pahwa Group, inaugurated a check dam at Bala Dehra village, Alwar as part of its CSR activity. The CSR project is part of the 60-year celebration of Bry-Air.



Alwar, being a semi-arid region, is continuously faced by the problem of the water crisis. Owing to this, the people of the place are highly dependent on the monsoon for farming activities. Considering that Bala Dehra village is situated at the foothills of the Aravalli Range in Alwar, the water problem is exacerbated, where people find it difficult to carry on the farming processes due to shortage of water and brief monsoon season ranging from June to August.



The construction of the check dam will benefit more than 2500 people in the region. Facilitating replenishment of nearby groundwater reserves and wells, the check dam will help in the cultivation of crops such as wheat, barley, and mustard over 50 (ha) agricultural land. In the process, it also comes with the capacity to recharge 10 open wells and 80 bore wells in the village.



Coming with the ability to capture and save rainwater, the check dams will contribute to recharging the groundwater level and increasing the availability of water, which will be a big boon for farmers. The entire project has been implemented in collaboration with Sapna NGO which saw the proactive involvement of the gram panchayat, including the villagers who were constantly part of the identification of the site for the construction of the check dam.



Mr. Deepak Pahwa, CMD, Bry-Air and Mrs. Vinita Pahwa, Director Bry-Air inaugurated the check dam as the chief guests of the program. The occasion was also graced by the presence of Mrs Anandita Pahwa, Head-CSR Initiative, Pahwa Group, Mr Sudhir Pratap Singh, General Secretary, Sapna NGO, Mrs. Krishna Sarpanch of Bala Dehra village and villagers of Bala Dehra village, Alwar.



Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Pahwa - Chairman, Pahwa Group & Managing Director, Bry-Air, said,“The construction of the check dam showcases our dedication to drive societal upliftment as a responsible organization. Fostering regional development, the project aims to improve the quality of life in the beneficiary communities. Where we have been previously involved in constructing check dams, and have been receiving positive result, with the inauguration of the new dam we aspire to create similar output.



The dam being the 5th check dam is part of Bry-Air's continuous initiative that focusses on enhancing surface and underground water availability to boost agricultural productivity. By providing a more consistent source of water supply, the dam will facilitate the replenishment of groundwater reservoirs and wells. At the same time, by supplying water for agricultural and domestic use, it will offer a sustainable livelihood option where it will play a pivotal role in retaining the younger generation in farming over the years.”



The construction of the check dam can be considered a remarkable step towards addressing the perennial issue of water scarcity in the region. By harnessing the benefits of water conservation, the project will promote effective management of rainwater and ensure reliable water supply for agricultural needs and daily activities at the same time.

