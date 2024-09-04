Portuguese Benfica acquires Kerem Aktürkoglu from Galatasaray on 5-year deal

(MENAFN) Portuguese club Benfica officially announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Turkish winger Kerem Aktürkoglu, securing his services until 2029. Aktürkoglu, who is 25 years old, has signed a five-year contract with the renowned Lisbon club, marking his transfer from Galatasaray to Benfica. This move adds a significant talent to Benfica’s squad as they prepare for their upcoming season and future competitions.



Aktürkoglu has had a notable career with Galatasaray, where he was instrumental in helping the team secure two Turkish Super Lig titles and the Turkish Super Cup. His contributions on the field have been significant, demonstrating his skill and consistency. Over his time with Galatasaray, he accumulated a commendable record of 46 goals and 42 assists in 179 appearances, showcasing his attacking prowess and playmaking abilities.



The transfer of Aktürkoglu to Benfica is a strategic move for the Portuguese club, aiming to bolster their squad with a player who has proven his capabilities in one of Europe’s competitive leagues. His arrival is expected to bring fresh energy and expertise to Benfica’s attack, enhancing their prospects both domestically and in European competitions.



Benfica's commitment to securing Aktürkoglu reflects their ambition to strengthen their team with high-quality players. With his track record of success and experience in the Turkish top flight, Aktürkoglu is set to make a significant impact at Benfica, contributing to the club's goals and aspirations over the coming seasons.

