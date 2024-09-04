KIA AMERICA POSTS BEST DEALER SALES MONTH IN COMPANY HISTORY



Kia's record-breaking August sales increased 4-percent over the same period last year Sales of Kia's PHEV and EV models gain 43- and 27-percent, respectively, year-over-year

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America closed August with record-breaking retail sales, higher than any other month in company history. The addition of the all-electric 3-row EV9 SUV led to a 27-percent increase in EV sales over the same period last year, while PHEV models increased 43-percent year-over-year, resulting in a 9-percent growth in sales of Kia's electrified models over August 2023 and reinforcing the brand's leadership position as the industry shifts toward electrification. Also, the sales of Kia's SUV models posted a 9-percent gain, further underscoring the ongoing popularity of Kia's utility vehicles.

2025 Sportage

Kia America August sales totaled 75,217 units, posting best August sales in company history, with SUVs accounting for 75- and electrified models 18-percent of the overall total. Four Kia models – Seltos (+30-percent); Sportage (+23-percent); Telluride (+5-percent); and Forte (+13-percent) – set best-ever August sales records, further contributing to the brand's record-breaking sales performance.

"Kia's dealer sales were higher than any month in company history by effectively managing inventory shortages as well as executing proactive marketing and sales activities in the month," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia SUVs continue to gain popularity in the market up 9-percent YoY and our EV sales continue to strengthen up 27-percent YoY.

Our outlook for the remainder of the year is optimistic with increased availability on the refreshed K5 and the introduction of both Carnival hybrid and the all-new K4 sedan."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including: