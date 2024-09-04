Qatar Rapidly Transforming Into A Hub For Digital Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Digital innovation is a key driver of growth in Qatar and the wider GCC region. Qatar is rapidly transforming into a hub for digital innovation, propelled by and economic diversification in line with its National Vision 2030.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Abdumalik Mirakhmedov, Director and co-founder, Scalo Technologies highlighted how digital innovation is driving growth in Qatar and the region in field of IT, AI and emerging technologies.

“Qatar is actively advancing its digital transformation by investing in cloud infrastructure, data centers, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. This creates attractive opportunities for foreign investors, with Invest Qatar building partnerships to boost the presence of international companies to support the country's shift toward a knowledge-based economy”, Mirakhmedov said.

Elaborating regarding tapping into a robust tech talent pool which opens new avenues for innovation, entrepreneurship, and cross-border investments aligning with Qatar's economic diversification ambitions, he noted that a strong tech talent base can fuel innovation, leading to the development of new products, services, and business

models.

He added, talented individuals can become successful entrepreneurs, creating new businesses and jobs. Meanwhile, a vibrant tech ecosystem can attract foreign investors looking to capitalize on the country's growth potential.

The country has been at the forefront of attaining digital transformation in the past decade by enhancing its economy and services. It also made significant investments in technology infrastructure and carried out initiatives to foster the adoption of digital technologies in the market.

Mirakhmedov further said,“Hosting global tech events like Web Summit offers immense benefits for startups in Qatar. These events provide a platform for entrepreneurs to network with industry leaders, investors, and peers from around the world.”

For Qatar, it's an opportunity to showcase its ecosystem, attract foreign investment, and highlight the support available for startups, such as funding, mentorship, and market access.

Exposure to global trends and innovations at these events empowers local startups to scale and explore new markets, contributing to the country's economic growth, he added.

The summit will return on February 23-26, 2025. Reflecting on the previous edition of the summit, thousands of international entrepreneurs, investors and leaders are expected to gather at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Web Summit Qatar has called on startups working to have a positive impact on the society to join for the upcoming 2025 Summit.