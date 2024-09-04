THESE India's Express Highways Will Redefine Your Travel Experience

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover some of India's super roads that are redefining experiences.

This route connects Kanpur and Lucknow in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh, facilitating travel between these major cities.

Spanning 670 kilometers, this 4-lane expressway will connect Bahadurgarh (Delhi) to Kathua via Hariyana, enhancing northern travel routes.

A 1,350 km, 8-lane expressway. It aims to connect New Delhi and Mumbai, streamlining long-distance travel.

A 258 km, 4-lane expressway under construction will connect Bangalore and Chennai, boosting connectivity in South India.

This is India's widest expressway. This 96 km stretch provides a controlled-access link between Delhi and Meerut.

A 610 km six-lane road, it will connect Varanasi and Kolkata, improving efficiency on eastern routes.

This 93.1 km long expressway connects Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Gujarat. It enhances regional connectivity.