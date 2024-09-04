37 Killed In Boko Haram Attack In Northern Nigeria

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Nigerian reported that at least 37 people were killed in an attack attributed to in the northern part of the country.

Officials stated that the motorbike-riding militants targeted a local market, opening fire and setting shops and homes ablaze.

According to local sources cited by Reuters, several residents are still missing, and the death toll is estimated to exceed 100.

On Tuesday, September 3, Reuters quoted a Nigerian military official who said that armed rebels on motorcycles attacked a village in Yobe State on Saturday evening, shooting at shops and setting buildings on fire.

Dangus Abdulkareem, a police spokesperson for the state, indicated that the attack was an“apparent” act of revenge for the killing of two Boko Haram fighters by local forces.

Abdulkareem added that after shooting up the market and burning buildings, the militants pursued and fired at people hiding in the bushes. He noted,“The terrorists killed many people, but the exact number of casualties is still unknown.”

Boko Haram, a militant group, has been engaged in conflict with Nigerian security forces in three northern states for approximately 15 years, resulting in thousands of deaths and displacing over two million residents.

Boko Haram, an Islamist militant group initially linked with al-Qaeda, now pledges allegiance to ISIS and continues to spread violence, deepening the humanitarian crisis in northern Nigeria.

