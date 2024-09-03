Dr. Joyce Announces Laifen Tech Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Joyce Kahng x Laifen

Dr. Joyce Kahng, a leading influencer, announces her partnership with Laifen Tech, a company specializing in efficient and innovative home accessories.

- Dr. Joyce KahngCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Joyce Kahng, a leading dental influencer and owner of Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio , announces her partnership with Laifen Tech, a company specializing in efficient and innovative home accessories. As part of the collaboration, Dr. Joyce will highlight Laifen Tech's Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush on her social media platforms.With an online audience of over one million followers, Dr. Joyce is a cosmetic and restorative dentist, with individuals and other dentists looking to her for informed opinions on trending dental topics. Dr. Joyce utilizes her platform as a creator to educate people on oral health care matters by sharing evidence-based information, debunking myths, and providing reliable product recommendations that have proven effective. Due to her dedication to her profession and online community, she carefully selects brands she trusts and values, making the Laifen Tech partnership a genuine endorsement that aligns with Dr. Joyce's professional standards.Dr. Joyce's decision to work with Laifen Tech lies in its key differentiators from competitors, specifically in its individualized functionality and style. The Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush functions are cutting-edge by combining the sonic and oscillating modes that usually exist as separate functions in other brands of electric toothbrushes-Dr. Joyce appreciates that you do not have to choose between mechanisms of action.Additionally, debris from saliva, water, bacteria, and toothpaste tends to accumulate in gaps on traditional toothbrushes-Laifen differs by closing this gap, limiting the amount of collected debris. According to Dr. Joyce, this makes the Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush a ready investment, especially since the Laifen brush heads are more affordable compared to other brands.Dr. Joyce finds that, alongside its adept capacity for cleaning teeth, the Laifen Toothbrush is aesthetically pleasing, with a sleek, metal body. It is also travel-friendly, with a simple cord to charge rather than a chunky charging base. The charge lasts three weeks to a month, differing from other brands that require frequent charging.“Is it important for your toothbrush to be aesthetic?” Dr. Joyce Kahng asks.“Yes! Toothbrushes in 2024 should be aesthetically pleasing-they aren't something you should feel inclined to hide in your drawer. Brushing your teeth is aesthetic because it's good for you. The Laifen brush gives you function and fashion in one.”Laifen Tech's mission of accessibility to all perfectly aligns with Dr. Joyce's journey of providing dental education: just as the toothbrush should be accessible to everyone, so should oral health care.“I am thrilled to partner with Laifen Tech because the toothbrush is simple but effective,” Dr. Joyce Kahng said.“The average person does not need complex modes and vibration ranges, which mark the difference between basic and costly electric toothbrushes. The Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush is a high-quality toothbrush that works for all.”For more information on Dr. Joyce Kahng and the Laifen Tech partnership, follow Dr. Joyce on TikTok and Instagram @joycethedentist or visit Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio. For more on Laifen Tech, visit .About Dr. Joyce Kahng:Dr. Kahng specializes in minimally invasive dental procedures that restore and enhance a patient's smile. This includes Porcelain Veneers, No prep veneers, and Cosmetic Bonding. Her practice, Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio in Costa Mesa, utilizes the most modern dental technology. From a Computer-Assisted Anesthesia System to state-of-the-art digital scanning technologies that utilize Near Infrared Technology, she provides a more comfortable, syringeless, metal-free facility, including proper removal and isolation of silver fillings.

