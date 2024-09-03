Goldman Sachs Predicts Gold’S Continued Rise

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Goldman Sachs's latest advice rings clear: invest in gold, even as its price nears historical peaks.



In a recent report, the powerhouse projected that could climb to $2,700 by 2025. Their confidence stems from the metal's resilience and its appeal as a short-term investment.



The current scenario echoes the beginnings of gold's rally, which has seen the metal jump more than 20% just in 2024.



Goldman continues to endorse as the top hedge against the complex risks facing the world today, including geopolitical and financial uncertainties.



In addition, central banks in emerging markets are also boosting gold's prospects by increasing their reserves.







Meanwhile, a significant factor influencing the gold market is the decreased demand from China , primarily due to challenges within its large real estate sector.



Since the Evergrande default three years ago, the Chinese government has been actively seeking ways to prevent a financial meltdown. These efforts have had a significant impact on global markets.



The economic slowdown in China, recently revised by UBS from a 4.9% growth projection to 4.6% for 2024, has implications worldwide.



It dampens the demand for commodities, especially oil and copper. The impact delays copper's expected rally to $12,000 per ton until after 2025.



Despite other metals facing setbacks, gold 's value is anticipated to rise, particularly if the U.S. cuts interest rates in September.



Such a move would likely attract Western capital back to gold markets. This would occur amidst ongoing global conflicts, such as the wars in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.



In essence, gold's appeal as a stable and strategic investment intensifies as it navigates global economic fluctuations and geopolitical unrest. This cements its role as a vital asset in these turbulent times.

