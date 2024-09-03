(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Of Norman

Follow the ups and downs of an ordinary man as he attempts to be prepared for whatever happens next in Wayne Caresser's new collection.

- Book Of Norman NEWPORT COUNTY, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a kid, he aspired to be good at something, baseball, canoe- racing, anything at all. As an adult, he wants to eager minds and keep his house free of smoke and fraud. And in his old age, he just wants to burn the money and hold on to the clams. Does Norman Winters want all these things too much? Readers will wonder as they follow him through eighteen episodes of his life and into the beyond.The Book of Norman is a fresh collection of interconnected short stories by author, broadcaster, and teacher Wayne Cresser.These eighteen stories dealing with such topics as sibling rivalry, bullying, forgiveness, mercy, and love at first sight promise readers, to paraphrase the great comic, many“a laugh and a tear.”In the end, The Book of Norman just might get you through it, whatever it is: global pandemic, insurrection, or things that go bump in the night because readers will recognize themselves in protagonist Norman Winters. He is a man who wishes only to be as good as the oath he took as a kid always to be prepared.Pick up your copy of The Book of Norman today and prepare to be swept away on a journey you won't soon forget.

