Recently, S&P Global Ratings downgraded Brazil's Azul global issuer credit rating from B- to CCC+.



Announced on Monday, this reflects the Brazilian airline's weake performance in the first half of the year. It also points to a growing operational cash flow deficit and dwindling liquidity.



The Brazilian real's devaluation, along with reduced capacity and yields, significantly affected Azul's second-quarter results.



In response, the airline is seeking ways to strengthen its capital structure and improve liquidity.



Additionally, S&P downgraded the national scale rating from brBBB- to brBB-. Ratings are vital as they inform investors about potential risks associated with assets.







Azul is currently negotiating with lessors to convert about $558 million of leasing liabilities into equity.



The airline is also exploring various options to secure new guaranteed financing to stabilize its finances.



Despite few financial debts maturing in the next 12 months, Azul is confronting substantial operational lease obligations and capital expenditure needs.



These are estimated at around R$5 billion ($900 million) annually for 2024 and 2025. Moreover, S&P downgraded Azul's unsecured senior notes from CCC to CCC-.



They confirmed a recovery rating of '6', indicating an expectation of minimal recovery (0%) on the remaining unsecured notes due in 2024 and 2026 if a payment default occurs.

Azul Airline Faces Financial Headwinds and Credit Downgrades

Market concerns over these debt issues have heavily impacted Azul's stock prices.



After Bloomberg reported that the airline might seek creditor protection, Azul's shares dropped by 18.18% to R$ 4.41.



This marked a continuous decline over six days. The company later clarified that the information had been misunderstood.



This story not only highlights the challenges airlines face in maintaining financial health but also sheds light on broader economic pressures within the aviation industry.



As Azul strives to stabilize its finances and regain investor confidence, its efforts are pivotal for its survival and for the robustness of the broader airline industry in Brazil and beyond.

