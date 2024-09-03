Dolly Chaiwala, Who Served Tea To Bill Gates, Charges ₹5 Lakh For Appearance

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nagpur's famous tea seller Dolly Chaiwala -who became a social sensation overnight after serving tea to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Hyderabad-has quickly become a sought-after figure for social gatherings and events. His quirky antics, unique style of tea-making and charismatic presence have not only made him a popular choice for talk shows and public appearances but have also attracted millions of followers on social media. As of today, Dolly Chaiwala has 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

You will, however, be surprised to learn the hefty price tag attached to him after his newfound fame, as revealed by a food blogger who recently tried to invite him to an event.

The food blogger AK Food Vlog recently shared his experience on Instagram. In the Insta post, the blogger reveled the costs associated with inviting the famous tea seller Dolly Chaiwala to Kuwait for a show.

Expressing his surprise over the demands made by the manager associated with the tea seller, the blogger said he wanted to invite Dolly Chaiwala to Kuwait, but the demands were overwhelming.

“By the way happen to call Dolly Chaiwala because I wanted to call him to Kuwait. But the guy has so many demands and I started just questioning my whole existence,”the food bloggersaid.

“I was like dude, are you serious? Do you know how much this guy – Dolly Chaiwala – charges? 2,000 Dinars. So 5 lakh rupees. That's roughly around 2,000 or 2,500 KD. That's not it.”

“2,500 KD, plus one more person will come with him. 4 or 5 star hotel booking. He literally told me that. He wasn't talking to me, his manager was talking to me.... And this is for one day,” he further shared.

The video, since shared on Instagram, has garnered over 18.7 million views.

While some netizens have criticised the blogger for his reaction, others have defended Dolly Chaiwala's right to ask for what he believes he deserves.

"Asking for a 4-5 star hotel is not even a demand, it's basic courtesy when you invite someone from their country," wrote one user.

“He definitely deserves it. If influencer with over a million followers charge 8-10 lakh rupees, then why shouldn't he?”commented another user.

“Bro only got views taking someone else's name. That's the power of a name. Whatever the background,” said a fifth.

“He thought since Dolly is an Indian, he can exploit him. I mean asking for a 4-5 star hotel is not even demand, it's basic courtesy when you invite someone from their country,” wrote an individual.

Another added,“I don't think 5 lac is a lot & 5-star hotel is ok too.”